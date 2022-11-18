Read full article on original website
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud
Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case
It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.
SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
Audit finds money mismanagement in Toppenish School District
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Auditor's Office has released its regular accountability audit for the Toppenish School District. "These elected community members need to review the district's checks and balances, starting with their own oversight of school leadership," said Pat McCarthy, Washington State Auditor. The Auditor's report identifies multiple areas...
20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
These Tri-City dentists to provide free dental work to veterans, and other Herald letters
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 11/22/2022
Burned body found in Wapato identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The body of a man found burned near a burning car in Wapato on August, 16, has been identified. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the Yakima County Coroner, and Immigration Services have identified the man as 46-year-old Miguel "Elvin" Peredes from Nicaragua. According to a Yakima County Sheriff's...
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
Former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad dies in the line of duty while on patrol for Bellevue Police
BELLEVUE - A 34-year-old Bellevue police officer with ties to Ellensburg died in the line of duty on Monday. The Bellevue Police Department says Jordan Jackson was on his patrol motorcycle in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE when he was hit by a white car. Jackson was transported...
Stage 1 burn ban in effect for all of Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY -- The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban that began Tuesday at 11 a.m. The ban applies to all of Yakima County and prohibits the use of uncertified wood stoves, inserts and fireplaces. It also prohibits all outdoor burning. The agency says...
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain
KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
Ready to Adopt? Free Dog Day at The Yakima Humane Society
Abandoning dogs is a real problem that is happening daily at this point and the Yakima Humane Society is past full capacity. Just today they received 24 new dogs and are literally, "bursting at the seams" so tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 there will be another special adoption event happening all day.
YVFWC helps Camp Hope open cold weather shelter in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) stepped up to help Camp Hope open their cold weather shelter in Toppenish this year by donating up to $124 thousand to help with operating costs. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay didn't think the cold weather shelter would...
State audit reveals ‘blatant lack of management’ of spending at Toppenish School District
TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released an audit of the Toppenish School District detailing a list of serious concerns about the superintendent’s spending, the school district’s failure to hold him accountable and at least one finding that says their financial practices broke state law. “This audit really revealed that there was a lot of mismanagement and...
