He should stay The former No. 3 overall pick was the prize draft pick of the rebuild, billed as a superlative hitter who would develop into an impact bat. In 2022, Vaughn lowered his strikeout rate from 2021 and became the team’s third-best hitter after Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu. With Abreu looking unlikely to return, Vaughn will be able to return to his natural position at 1B/DH and continue his development free of the burden of playing the outfield, which he is clearly unsuited for. With his age-25 season looming, the best should be yet to come.

15 HOURS AGO