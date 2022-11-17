ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Side Sox

Should I Stay or Should I Go: Andrew Vaughn

He should stay The former No. 3 overall pick was the prize draft pick of the rebuild, billed as a superlative hitter who would develop into an impact bat. In 2022, Vaughn lowered his strikeout rate from 2021 and became the team’s third-best hitter after Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu. With Abreu looking unlikely to return, Vaughn will be able to return to his natural position at 1B/DH and continue his development free of the burden of playing the outfield, which he is clearly unsuited for. With his age-25 season looming, the best should be yet to come.
South Side Sox

Ruthless efficiency: White Sox non-tender Engel, Mendick, Payton

In lieu of a full-on, immediate feature outlining the non-tender of Adam Engel, Danny Mendick and Mark Payton on Friday night, here’s a glimpse at our staff discussion of the decision:. No one took Brett up on that non-tender story, so here I am, reminding you that it comes...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Luke Smailes’ White Sox Offseason Plan

Apparently, I have around $180 million to work with. Without making a single free agent signing or trade, I’m already at more than $160 million, so let’s get creative. I’m still concerned with Giolito’s 2022 season, but he at least apparently has pinpointed the major culprit. Even if the White Sox shared my concern, they’re not finding a considerably better option that Giolito for less than $11 million. Plus, the team already has one rotation spot to fill and can’t afford to add another.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: November 21

Luis Aparicio won his ninth and final Gold Glove award at shortstop. In his full career, Aparicio won Gold Gloves in half (nine of 18) the seasons he played; in the decades of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s; and in seven of his 10 White Sox seasons. Also that year,...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Andrew Vaughn

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Davis Martin

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy