Fronteras Desk
RSV and flu cases are soaring in Arizona. Here's how to help kids stay healthy
Cases of RSV continue to climb in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,300 cases last week alone. That’s dramatically higher than is usually expected for this time of year. RSV is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, and while most who get it...
Gizmodo
The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona
A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
Dengue fever case in Arizona may have been locally acquired, officials say
A person in Maricopa County, Arizona, has been diagnosed with dengue fever, health officials announced this week, adding that this case could be the county's first that was acquired locally, rather than from travel. If true, it would make Arizona just the second state so far this year to have a case that stemmed from a locally acquired infection.
KTAR.com
Arizona Game and Fish asks hunters to bring in harvested deer, elk heads to check for disease
PHOENIX — Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal wildlife nervous system disease that affects deer and elk with no known cure. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to bring the heads of their harvested deer and elk to a department office so it can be checked for the disease.
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
Fronteras Desk
Arizona's housing crisis is especially bad for adults with intellectual disabilities
Metro Phoenix and the entire state of Arizona are dealing with a housing crisis — and it’s especially acute for those adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. To try to figure out what those residents need and want for independent living options, First Place Arizona...
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
kjzz.org
Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race
All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated Republican Abe Hamadeh in a neck-and-neck race for attorney general. The attorney general’s race is close enough to trigger an automatic...
yumadailynews.com
Most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What is the worst day to drive on Arizona Roadways? Here's what the data says
PHOENIX — Last year, Arizona saw more than 120,000 crashes and more than 1,100 deaths on our roadways. A staggering statistic that raises an eyebrow to anyone who reads it. But as you look closer, another alarming trend takes shape. One day out of the week tends to be more dangerous than the others.
Arizona Attorney General's Office requests comprehensive report from Maricopa County regarding Election Day issues
PHOENIX — The Election Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking that Maricopa County provide a full, in-depth report regarding issues with ballot tabulators experienced on Election Day. In a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the attorney general's office requested that the country answer...
12news.com
170,000 Arizonans took a Theranos blood test. Now Elizabeth Holmes will spend years behind bars
PHOENIX — Elizabeth Holmes used to be the next big thing, the leader of a revolutionary company. Now, she has been sentenced to behind bars for more than a decade. Holmes was convicted in January for defrauding investors in a scheme that revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
The board overseeing an Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes
Turkey Day is only a few weeks away and now that Arizonans have cast their votes in two of the most contentious political races in the country, assuming they’re still not re-counting votes for weeks, it’s time to get behind other Arizona choices — that of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temps starting out the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions with temperature near or a little below average across southeast Arizona. Breezy winds at times. Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low...
The Travel ID will be required in 2023
Fewer than six months before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant form of ID, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is urging people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID.
