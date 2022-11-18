Read full article on original website
Missing my Dad this Thanksgiving
This is the first year we will not be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with my dad. He died last year in the beginning of December. His birthday is November 24. Sometimes, Thanksgiving would fall on his birthday. For that reason, we usually celebrated his birthday on Thanksgiving, with everyone going to my parent’s house for turkey and pumpkin goodness.
…But This Year, I’m Thankful For The Chaos.
Last Thanksgiving I felt that a boulder sat on my chest as we gathered with friends to share what we were thankful for. We had recently learned that my husband would deploy very last minute, and I had little that I felt like being “thankful” for. After all, learning to do life alone would be hard. Solo-parenting while my other half is thousands of miles away would be exhausting. Feeling as if I’d have to just keep putting one foot in front of the other and power through the coming days that seemed to have no light at the end of the tunnel took my breath away. Christmas came around, and the ache in my chest intensified. Instead of enjoying the moments we had and the festive chaos that the holidays bring, I trudged through the fleeting days and overwhelmed myself with anticipation of the future.
Forget Those Kids: Take The Vacation!
I know many of you have heard it over and over, when you have kids it is impossible to travel or if you have young kids, you want be able to travel until their in the teens. You get the drift! When we become parents much of what we once did, most believe that the freedoms are impossible with children. I will say, I don’t disagree in full, things definitely require much more orchestrating and planning to happened but it is possible to still live the life you once planned with kids. Kids alone aren’t the only factor that can often sway us from traveling. As mothers first hand we go through the emotional rollercoasters at each age of our children milestones. Anxiety can be high from the thought of leaving our kids to be taken care of by someone other than ourselves. After being on lock down from the pandemic and pausing travel for sometime, I was fortunate to experience my first out of country trip in five years. Lets just say, there was not much advance planning to it. In our mind as mothers we go through these cycles of yay I’m really excited to go, then to I’ll just stay home because my kids need me here, I need sleep to well what if the kids get sick to , oh my goodness I need a break. It’s a truly a cycle can can be hard to break if we are not aware of it. I encourage you to take the leap and do it. On my recent travel to the Dominican Republic I made it an intention to meet other married couples with children and pick their brains on advice of longetivty and happiness in marriage and raising children. Without a doubt, many of them shared the same advice.Even across various cultures , ethnicity and race that shared their perspectives were all aligned. We can admit that the thought of shopping for clothes, being vulnerable with asking grandparents to keep kids which includes them picking up from school and taking them to activities , feeding and bathing them after they have already raised their children can be daunting and even terrifying for some. I get it, vacationing planning is hectic. The plans were literally sporadic, 5 weeks out with an expired passport, no sitter plans just on a whime because burnout desperation was calling our name for so long. Most of the time when we do decide to take a trip we are either at the burnout point or about to scream crazy to just find the balance in your life. After jetting off to the Dominican Island we brought back more than just memories, we inherited some amazing lessons and advice that we will carry throughout our lives to make us first better people, spouses and parents. Here are a few nuggets that each couple shared:
Gratitude & Mental Health’s Other Secret Weapons
To say that gratitude has changed my life could seem cliché, but from the time I read a book called Choosing Gratitude by Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth, I have never been the same. I picked it up after the hardest tragedy in our married lives, the death of Bradley’s courageous mother. Joan fought an 18-month battle to pancreatic cancer. We were newlyweds when she was diagnosed, and after her diagnosis our family’s priorities narrowed down to maintaining our jobs and spending every minute we could with her. Needless to say, Choosing Gratitude is not the kind of book one would naturally pick up when grieving the loss of a parent.
Changing Who I Think I’m Supposed to Be: Meet Nicole
Before I had children, I had always defined myself the same way. Whenever I was introduced to someone, the conversation always started with an enthusiastic, “Hi, I’m Nicole! It’s so nice to meet you!”. I am a people person, and I love talking to anyone and everyone,...
Setting Boundaries that Stick
“Is that your dad again?” my husband asked me. I felt a knot in my stomach. “Yep. Third time today,” I said. I felt torn. Do I answer the phone and annoy my husband or do I ignore the call and hurt my dad? In a split second decision, I pushed the green answer button on my phone. “Hey, dad. What’s up?” My husband, visibly annoyed, walked out of the room.
Family Tradition Magic – Three Steps to Yours
The holidays always remind me of tradition magic. They’re right in my face: pumpkin carving, annual gingerbread house construction, egg dying and A Christmas Story viewing. Most families have holiday traditions, regardless of your celebration. Yet, traditions occur all year long – things that ground your family in trusted rituals that provide a foundation of comfort and security.
How to Have a Healthy, Happy Holidays
The holidays can be tough for many reasons. All the planning in the world won’t alleviate the unknowns and “what ifs” ahead. Oh, let me count the ways things can go awry. As moms, we worry about everything from what our kids wear and eat (or don’t)...
Survival Guide :: Entertainment for a Screen-Free Road Trip with Toddlers
When we shopped for our minivan, we specifically chose one without a DVD player. Neither my husband nor I have anti-screen opinions or judgments towards those who use them. Simply put, it was the cheaper option, and we figured if we could survive a childhood without screens in the car, our kids could too. Although there’s usually a moment in each car trip when one of us will say, “It’d be great to turn on a show right now!”, overall, we’re grateful for the decision we made and the bonding experience we’ve gained from car rides without screens.
Words to Cultivate Thankfulness
Y’all I cannot believe October is over. *Confession, I haven’t even bought a pumpkin!* Life has just flown by for my family this month but I am GRATEFUL it is about time to review our families words to cultivate thankfulness. I believe it is so important to teach your children the definitions of gratitude and thankfulness and to me November is the perfect month to discuss these virtues. Whether the discussions happen around the dinner table, a cozy fire, on the couch after a movie, or warm breakfast mornings. We naturally want to snuggle more and be close when it is cooler and darker longer so I think this time of the year makes it a little easier to discuss topics that don’t come naturally (to most children or even adults).
