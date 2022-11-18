Read full article on original website
WAND TV
More Than $9 million to address Educational and Career Programming Equity in Illinois
To help address education and unemployment gaps, the Illinois Community College Board has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 26 community colleges throughout Illinois. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove barriers to completing their education and...
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
WAND TV
Local hospital wins award for vaping prevention program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville Memorial Hospital won the Community Project Award from the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network. This was for their “Catch My Breath” vaping prevention program, which was created to help students learn about the risks of vaping. The program was created after administrators at Taylorville Junior High School saw an increase in vaping on campus.
WAND TV
Springfield man sentenced to 120 months for attempted enticement of a minor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor. Stacey Furlow, 61, was sentenced Tuesday to concurrent terms of 120 months’ imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor, 60 months’ imprisonment for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and 120 months’ imprisonment for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. After he is released, Furlow will serve a five-year term of supervised release.
WAND TV
Students fill Thanksgiving boxes for local veterans
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, 7th graders at Dennis Lab School filled Thanksgiving boxes for local Veterans. Teacher Sara Nave said for 8 years, she's worked with her students to put together projects that make a difference in the community. She told WAND News that Dennis Lab is a Project Based Learning School. While students learn the basics, like math, science, and reading, there is also a heavy emphasis on community outreach and turning ideas into reality.
WAND TV
Jobs up in all 14 metro areas, unemployment down in most
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Jobs increased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas from October 2021 to October 2022 according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. “Job growth in every corner of the state has remained consistently strong for...
WAND TV
Oregon public defender shortage: nearly 300 cases dismissed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Courts in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, have dismissed nearly 300 cases this year, including felonies, due to a shortage of public defenders. Mike Schmidt, the county's top prosecutor, calls the shortage “an urgent threat to public safety" and released a tally showing that more than 700 low-income defendants lack legal representation. Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years but worsened during the pandemic. The state has been sued twice this year for failing to provide public defenders in a timely manner. While the original lawsuit was dismissed, a similar second suit was filed last month.
WAND TV
Warmer temperatures are on tap for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- More nice weather leads up to Thanksgiving for Central Illinois. After reaching the low-to-mid-50s Monday, it'll be several degrees warmer today and tomorrow. We'll top out in the mid-to-upper-50s this afternoon and close in on 60° Wednesday. Abundant sunshine is on tap today and tomorrow. A few...
WAND TV
Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
WAND TV
Santa's Workshop coming to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Pediatric patients at HSHS St. John's Hospital will get to take a trip to Santa's Workshop this Christmas. Mike McGraw and the McGraw family provided the funds for Santa's Workshop, a Christmas gift "shop" where parents and guardians of pediatric patients will be able to pick out Christmas gifts free of charge. In addition to free presents for young patients, Santa’s Workshop will also have a hot cocoa station and volunteers to help wrap gifts for children to open on Christmas Day.
WAND TV
NY gov signs novel law that limits cryptomining, for now
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is tapping the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a first-in-the-nation law Tuesday. The measure sets a two-year pause moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive “proof-of-work” cryptocurrency mining. That's a term for the computational process that records and secures transactions in bitcoin and similar forms of digital money. Environmentalists said the state was undermining its climate goals by letting cryptomining operations run their own natural gas-burning power plants. Cryptocurrency advocates argued that the measure would crimp New York’s economic development and singled out crypto while not addressing other fossil fuel use.
WAND TV
Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
WAND TV
Moweaqua's Christmas on Main turns downtown into paradise
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) — Moweaqua's annual Christmas on Main will be taking place this Saturday. The village will be channeling warmer climes with their Christmas in Paradise theme. Various activities will be held on Main Street in Moweaqua from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a 5k run, parade,...
WAND TV
Community comes together to feed those in need
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - With families preparing a feast for Thanksgiving Day, some people will not receive a hot meal. However, Springfield resident, Beth Ballinger, makes it her annual tradition to give back to those in need. "We make sure everyone has a piece of turkey, some ham, stuffing, mashed...
WAND TV
Lottery ticket worth more than half a million dollars sold at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (NBC) - An Illinois lottery player has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Illinois Lottery, someone scored a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. The winning ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S....
WAND TV
Rail strike could impact nation's supply chain
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The threat of a nationwide railroad strike looms as unions have yet to fully ratify a tentative agreement. Eight of twelve unions voted for ratification but the nations largest rail union rejected the deal this week. If any union strikes all will likely follow putting 100,000 workers on the picket line.
WAND TV
Eisenhower falls in opening game of the 52nd Decatur Turkey Tournament
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 52nd Decatur Turkey Tournament started tonight. The opening game featured Eisenhower taking on Bolingbrook. The Panthers would fall 55-39. Eisenhower will take on Peoria Manual on Friday at 1:00 PM.
WAND TV
Deputies: Woman dead, man in custody after possible domestic situation
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
WAND TV
How to watch IHSA Football State Championships
(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
