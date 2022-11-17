Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving
We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
santansun.com
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
Phoenix New Times
Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America
Driving north on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you'll notice a patio lined with terracotta planters and patrons lounging on tan upholstered chairs at tables lined up on the black asphalt. They sip lattes and nosh on southwestern fare like churro waffles and hush puppies made of corn meal at Valentine, a coffee, brunch, and dinner restaurant in the quirky and colorful Melrose District.
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
East Valley Tribune
Historical Museum hosts big arts and crafts fair
One of the city’s premier annual sales is coming to Mesa just in time for the holiday gift-giving season. The Mesa Historical Museum, 2545 N. Horne, will host its Arts & Crafts Fair 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on its grounds. Not only is admission to the fair free but attendees also will have free admission to the museum itself,
KTAR.com
Christmas & Holiday Spectacular coming to Bell Bank Park in Mesa
PHOENIX — The first Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular is coming to Mesa’s Bell Bank Park this weekend as the holiday season marches on. The event aims to create an immersive holiday walk-thru experience in the East Valley with light shows, live entertainment, pyrotechnics, cookie-making and meet-and-greets with Santa.
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In Phoenix
Grab yourself a slice of delicious pizza.Hannah Koury/Provided By Artichoke Basille's Pizza. There’s never a bad time for pizza. Whether celebrating a big youth league victory or nursing wounds after a softball beer league loss, nothing ties off any day like a delicious slice of pizza. The idea of breaking bread has been around for centuries, but, in reality, pizza brings more people together than anything else. Of course, if you want to take it to the next level, you can wash it down with your favorite beverage of choice. Here in metro Phoenix, you have access to several quality pizza chains and independent joints. And now, you’ll have one more option to choose from.
First indigenous woman selected as dean for ASU's Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law
PHOENIX — After an extensive search spanning more than a year, a new dean has been selected for Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. According to a news release from the university, Stacy Leeds has been tapped to fill the role. Leeds has served the university since 2021, as a professor of law and leadership.
12news.com
Chandler's Tumbleweed Tree is back in town
The southwest tradition continues! Since October, the City of Chandler has been collecting tumbleweeds for its 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree.
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
northcentralnews.net
Chill with cats at local café
November 2022 — La Gattara Cat Café & Boutique provides a safe, relaxing space where people can enjoy beverages and snacks in the presence of adorable, adoptable cats with the goal of finding forever homes for its adoptable cats. Alongside its mission to provide safe spaces for cats...
AZFamily
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix Starbucks Workers Strike on Red Cup Day
Starbucks's Red Cup Day, where red Starbucks cups are handed out in celebration of the holidays, is a flagship sales event for the coffee behemoth. This year, the company's employees — in the midst of a nationwide union drive — had other ideas. To protest working conditions and management's hedging on bargaining with the fledgling union, they launched a daylong strike.
globalazmedia.com
Here’s how the new White Castle location in Tempe will look
TEMPE, AZ — White Castle has officially broke ground in Tempe!. “Our first Arizona White Castle opened in the fall of 2019 in Scottsdale to crowds of cravers that have continued to today,” said Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president, in a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona. “If anything, our debut into the 48thstate whetted even more appetites for sliders, with folks clamoring for another location. Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of our Tempe restaurant.”
What is going on at Sky Harbor Friday afternoon? It's an emergency training exercise
PHOENIX — If you see any flashing lights or large security presences at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Friday, it's more than likely a drill. Sky Harbor officials announced airport personnel will be conducting an emergency training exercise from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. People at the airport may see exercise participants and emergency vehicles near the two new PHX Sky Train stations at 24th Street and the Rental Car Center.
East Valley Tribune
QCUSD scrambles for cash after bond sinks
Queen Creek Unified Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry vowed last week to continue serving the needs of students in the booming district despite the resounding 55%-45% defeat of a $198-million bond for the second year in a row. “With or without that bond we are going to continue to offer high...
