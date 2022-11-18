ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The truth of the Cardinals comes out in Mexico City

Propaganda dies between the lines in the NFL. Just like the Arizona Cardinals’ season on a slippery night in Mexico City. They lost a must-win game to the 49ers, 38-10. The leadership and poise of Colt McCoy couldn’t pierce an elite NFL defense. With seven losses and six games to play, they are a dead team walking in the NFC playoff picture.
WR Pharoh Cooper, S JuJu Hughes sign with Cardinals practice squad

Receiver Pharoh Cooper is back with the Arizona Cardinals, joining the team’s practice squad on Wednesday along with safety JuJu Hughes. Cooper played for Arizona for two games at the end of the 2018 season and then the first year of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure in 2019. Arizona cut him before the 2019 regular season, leading Cooper to join the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was cut there and re-joined the Cardinals.
