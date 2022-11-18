Read full article on original website
The truth of the Cardinals comes out in Mexico City
Propaganda dies between the lines in the NFL. Just like the Arizona Cardinals’ season on a slippery night in Mexico City. They lost a must-win game to the 49ers, 38-10. The leadership and poise of Colt McCoy couldn’t pierce an elite NFL defense. With seven losses and six games to play, they are a dead team walking in the NFC playoff picture.
Cardinals fire run-game coordinator Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals fired run game coordinator and offensive line coach Sean Kugler before the debacle of a 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake confirmed Tuesday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that Kugler was fired after...
Rapid reactions: Things go south in Mexico City as Cardinals fall to 49ers
The victims of a physical San Francisco 49ers run attack, the Arizona Cardinals fell to 4-7 on a Monday Night Football visit to Mexico City. Arizona Sports hosts, editors and reporters react to a brutal defeat that nearly has put the Cardinals’ postseason hopes to bed in Week 11.
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic on Suns’ trade radar, per report
It’s clear from the NBA-wide whispers the Phoenix Suns have been active in information gathering about trade prospects. Especially because they have yet to offload Jae Crowder, being proactive in searching for the right deal makes sense. But few people have clarity about the Suns’ true intentions if they...
WR Pharoh Cooper, S JuJu Hughes sign with Cardinals practice squad
Receiver Pharoh Cooper is back with the Arizona Cardinals, joining the team’s practice squad on Wednesday along with safety JuJu Hughes. Cooper played for Arizona for two games at the end of the 2018 season and then the first year of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure in 2019. Arizona cut him before the 2019 regular season, leading Cooper to join the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was cut there and re-joined the Cardinals.
Report: Cardinals waive running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly waived running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move comes shortly after Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals mustered just 67 rushing yards in the contest.
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton continues to impress when given opportunities
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton played more snaps last week than at any point in the last calendar year with Byron Murphy Jr. sidelined with a back injury. Hamilton rewarded the Cardinals for trusting him with an impactful performance against the Los Angeles Rams that included a career-high 12 tackles.
Behind Enemy Lines: Chargers sign rookie K Cameron Dicker to roster
The Los Angeles Chargers have lost three of their last four to fall to 5-5 despite the high expectations heading into the season. They face a 4-7 Arizona Cardinals team coming off a short week and their worst loss of the year, a 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
Sean Kugler situation yet another distraction for Arizona Cardinals in 2022
TEMPE — The defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football wasn’t the only loss the team walked out of Mexico City with in Week 11. Another, however, had nothing to do with football. Reportedly groping a woman the Sunday before the 38-10...
Cardinals WR Greg Dortch steps in after Rondale Moore suffers groin injury
Both the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals got nicked up in the first quarter of their Monday Night Football game in Mexico City. Arizona’s proved to be lasting worries. Receiver Rondale Moore left with a groin injury in the 38-10 loss after playing two snaps and did not...
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy ‘appears set to start’ vs. 49ers, per report
The Arizona Cardinals will likely roll with backup quarterback Colt McCoy in their Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager. The insider said on Fox NFL Kickoff Sunday morning that Arizona is “leaning” toward starting McCoy over Kyler Murray, who...
Hollywood Brown not activated by Arizona Cardinals; Williams elevated
The deadline for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown to be activated passed on Monday afternoon without any action shortly before the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. In addition, the Cardinals elevated defensive lineman Michael Dogbe and tight end Maxx Williams to the active roster. Brown was...
Cardinals defense run out of Mexico City by 49ers ground game
The Arizona Cardinals (4-7) entered their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) needing a strong defensive performance against an offense that is known to run the rock. Instead, it ran into a buzzsaw in a 38-10 loss on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. Keeping it a...
