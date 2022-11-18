ROCHESTER, Minn. —It's the leading cancer killer in the United States, but a new procedure is bringing hope to patients diagnosed with lung cancer."It really gives people that definitive answer of, is this cancer or is this just something benign," Mayo Clinic Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Janani Reisenauer said.It's a new method called robotic bronchoscopy. A tiny, remote controlled scope acts as a GPS tool to detect lung cancer in the earliest stages. "This is an ultra-thin, ultra slim remote controlled bronchoscope that can reach almost any nodule in the airway," Reisenauer said.While it's now commonly available, Mayo Clinic was one of the first hospitals...

