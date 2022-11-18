Read full article on original website
How Bladder Cancer Differs in Women and Younger Adults
Figuring out the causes of age and sex disparities is an important area of bladder cancer research
New Mayo Clinic procedure brings hope to patients with lung cancer
ROCHESTER, Minn. —It's the leading cancer killer in the United States, but a new procedure is bringing hope to patients diagnosed with lung cancer."It really gives people that definitive answer of, is this cancer or is this just something benign," Mayo Clinic Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Janani Reisenauer said.It's a new method called robotic bronchoscopy. A tiny, remote controlled scope acts as a GPS tool to detect lung cancer in the earliest stages. "This is an ultra-thin, ultra slim remote controlled bronchoscope that can reach almost any nodule in the airway," Reisenauer said.While it's now commonly available, Mayo Clinic was one of the first hospitals...
MedicalXpress
Understanding lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Each year, more people die from lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S., and the...
Libtayo Immunotherapy OK’d for More Lung Cancer Patients
On November 8, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended its approval of the checkpoint inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to include a broader group of people with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The new indication covers NSCLC patients who do not have mutations that would make them eligible for targeted therapies, regardless of tumor PD-L1 expression.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
AMA
What doctors wish patients knew about lung cancer screening
Lung cancer causes about 160,000 U.S. deaths a year, which is greater than the toll of the next three most common cancers—colon, breast and prostate—combined. Yet only about 30% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed early with most patients diagnosed at a far less treatable, later stage of the disease. And with about 20% of lung cancer deaths preventable, evidence-based screening recommendations for high-risk patients offers the best hope to catch the disease early and provide the best chance for effective treatment.
Vaccine for lethal brain cancer extends the lifespan of patients by years
A global trial that began in 2007 has confirmed that a vaccine for the treatment of the most lethal brain cancer can give patients years of extended life. Glioblastoma is not only the most common form of brain cancer but is also one of the deadliest. People affected by the disease only live just 12-18 months after the diagnosis, or even less.
Healthline
When Colon Cancer Spreads to the Liver: Treatment and Outlook
The liver is the most common site for colon or colorectal cancer to spread to. Surgery is the primary treatment, but there are other options such as ablation, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy. Colon cancer is a type of cancer that starts in your colon, which makes up the majority of...
Healthline
Lung Cancer Screening Dramatically Increases Long-Term Survival Rate
Researchers say early screening significantly improves the 5-year survival rate for lung cancer. Experts note, however, that many people who are at higher risk for lung cancer don’t get screened early. They add that new tests, such as liquid biopsies, are making lung cancer screenings easier. Lung cancer remains...
Essence
Hair Straightening Chemicals Could Increase Risk of Uterine Cancer For Black Women
Researchers examined 33,497 participants and found those who use hair chemicals frequently have the highest risk of developing uterine cancer. A new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health found women who have used chemical straighteners or relaxers could be at a higher risk of uterine cancer. The data is from the Sister Study, a robust research project led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Basics of Lung Cancer
Data from the World Cancer Research Fund International indicates that more than 2.2 million people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. That makes lung cancer the second most common cancer worldwide, underscoring the importance of learning about the disease. What is lung cancer? Lung cancer is any cancer that...
curetoday.com
Screening for Pancreatic Cancer Improves Outcomes
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer. About 17 in 1,000 people with average risk will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. However, people with inherited mutations have a much higher risk. How much higher depends on the mutation a person inherits. For example, 1 in 10 people with a BRCA1 mutation are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. Among those with an inherited STK11 mutation, up to 35 in 100 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Many Americans not getting life saving screening for lung cancer
NEW YORK - A new report from the American Lung Association shows many Americans who are eligible are not getting lifesaving screening for lung cancer. Leah Phillips prides herself on living healthy. The mom of three is a runner and never smoked. So, it was as a complete shock when she was diagnosed at 43 with stage 4 lung cancer.
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Screening Guidelines
People who have had bladder cancer or are at high risk of bladder cancer should have regular screening tests. These include urine analysis, urine cytology, and urine tests for tumor markers. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. According to the. , more than 80,000 Americans will...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
MedicalXpress
Association of fall rate and functional status by APOE genotype in cancer survivors after exercise intervention
A new research paper titled "Association of fall rate and functional status by APOE genotype in cancer survivors after exercise intervention" has been published in Oncotarget. Cancer treatment survivors often report impaired functioning and increased falls. Not all survivors experience the same symptom burden, suggesting individual susceptibilities. APOE genotype is a potential genetic risk factor for cancer treatment related side effects. Lifestyle factors such as physical activity can mitigate the effect of APOE genotype on measures of clinical interest in individuals without a history of cancer.
Oatmeal Health Brings AI-Powered Lung Cancer Screening to The Clinic in Oklahoma
– Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center FQHC (The Clinic) has selected Oatmeal Health, a veteran-owned Patient Success Service to bring tech-enabled lung cancer screenings to their patients. – As part of the partnership, Oatmeal Health will provide white-glove, concierge service, offering our support without FQHC’s shouldering the burden or cost....
