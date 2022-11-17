ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Neighbours' Ryan Moloney reveals cancelled Aussie soap will resume filming 'early next year'... but doubt is cast over whether Amazon Freevee revival will air daily

By Savanna Young
 4 days ago

Ryan Moloney has shared more details about the revival of the cancelled Australian soap Neighbours.

The actor, 42, who played Toadie on the long-running series, told The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday that production will begin as soon as next year.

'We start shooting again next year, early in the year,' Ryan told hosts Kyle Sandilands and Brittany Hockley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvPes_0jF1o4js00
Ryan Moloney (pictured at the Logie Awards on the Gold Coast on June 19) has shared more details about the revival of the cancelled Australian soap Neighbours 

'And then it'll be on air on [Channel] 10 first, in Australia, at the end of the year. Then it'll be on Amazon Freevee worldwide.'

However, doubt has been cast over whether the series will return in the form of daily episodes, with an insider telling The Sun: 'Fans loved the fact that Neighbours was a soap which was served up on a constant, regular basis — they couldn’t get enough of it.

'And the fact that it was always aired each weekday during its 37-year run was one of the reasons it was special in the minds of devotees.

'So while they’ll rejoice at the news of the revival, they might yet be disappointed by what form it takes.'

MailOnline has contacted Amazon Freevee for comment.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the chat, Ryan opened up about his life after the soap was cancelled in March, and what he had been doing for work.

'I've been doing a civil construction course. So I've been driving excavators and diggers and all that stuff,' he said.

'I'm actually very much looking forward to coming back. I mean, Neighbours itself is one of the best training grounds that Australia actually has... It's absolutely huge.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bdTw_0jF1o4js00
The actor, 42, who played Toadie on the long-running series, told The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday that production will begin as soon as next year 

It was announced on Thursday that Neighbours had been saved just four months after its final episode aired in July.

The soap had been axed in March after 37 years on the air when the UK's Channel 5 pulled out as an international broadcast partner.

A new series will begin filming in Australia next year and will see the likes of Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Dr Karl Kennedy), Ryan Moloney (Toadfish) and Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) reprising their roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TaO3_0jF1o4js00
It was announced on Thursday that Neighbours had been saved just four months after its final episode aired in July 

However, other cast members were left bemused as only those four actors were told the news and the rest of them found out at the same time as the rest of the world.

Takaya Honda, who played David Tanaka, tweeted: 'Apart from these three and Stefan, the rest of the cast are finding out with you. Please give us time to process. We don't know anything more.'

Matty Wilson, who played Aaron Brennan, wrote on Instagram: 'Did not see this coming.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpVGz_0jF1o4js00
However, Neighbours cast members were left bemused as only four of the actors were told the news and the rest of them found out at the same time as the rest of the world 

