Update at 12:40 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire east of Camanche Reservoir in the Clements area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out just after noon in some grass along Chile Camp Road near De Los Angeles Road, between Camanche Parkway and Campo Seco Road, north of Highway 12. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped at an estimated three acres in size. She added that there were no injuries or structures damaged by the blaze. Crews will remain on the scene working towards full containment and then mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO