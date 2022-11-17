Read full article on original website
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Update: Motorcycle Vs. Truck Crash On HWY 108 Turns Deadly
Update at 1:50 p.m.: The CHP is now reporting this as a fatal collision in Jamestown on Highway 108, where traffic is slow going as officers continue to direct traffic. Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible. The CHP hopes to completely reopen the highway within the hour. The collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the Chicken Ranch Road intersection, and additional details can be viewed below.
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
New Details On HWY 4 Vehicle Fire And HWY 26 Rollover Crash
Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information on a vehicle fire and rollover crash that occurred on Thursday in Calaveras County. The first incident involved a vehicle fire on Highway 4 near Telegraph Road, west of Copperopolis, at around 1:30 a.m., as earlier reported here. CHP spokesperson Eric Parsons reports that once on the scene, first responders found a Ford vehicle that caught fire and was completely burned out. According to Parsons, there were no license plates found on the vehicle that was not occupied, and no individuals were at the scene.
Another Mountain Pass Closes For The Winter Season
Sonora, CA – Caltrans closes another regional mountain pass this week. Due to recent snowfall, Caltrans officially closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass for the winter from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Highway 89 junction in Alpine County. As reported here on Tuesday, Sonora Pass was closed from the Sno-Park gate east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to the U.S. 395 junction in Mono County.
Diamond Springs neighbors collect signatures
Members of the Diamond Springs-El Dorado Community Coalition were outside Walmart in Placerville Nov. 11 collecting signatures in opposition to housing developments proposed for the Diamond Springs-El Dorado area. The coalition was formed to bring awareness to area residents of the housing projects, which organizers say would add to traffic...
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
Bystander struck by car that drove into El Dorado County home, authorities say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was hospitalized when a car drove through a home in El Dorado County, authorities said. Top stories from Saturday featured in video player above. The collision happened Friday night, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said. The bystander was airlifted...
Mother Lode Views Focuses On Christmas Town Sonora
Sonora, CA — Many new community activities are planned this holiday season as part of the expansion of Christmas Town Sonora. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn and committee member Ann Segerstrom. As reported earlier, Sonora will have horse and...
Update: Fire Near Camanche Reservoir
Update at 12:40 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire east of Camanche Reservoir in the Clements area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out just after noon in some grass along Chile Camp Road near De Los Angeles Road, between Camanche Parkway and Campo Seco Road, north of Highway 12. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped at an estimated three acres in size. She added that there were no injuries or structures damaged by the blaze. Crews will remain on the scene working towards full containment and then mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the fire is under investigation.
Arakawa, Janice
Janice Marie Arakawa, born February 7, 1955 in San Francisco, California passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. A Memorial Service will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation. Date of Death: 11/08/2022. Age: 67. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Saturday, December 10,...
Hall, Fowler
Fowler Harold Hall, born June 3, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation. Date of Death: 11/14/2022. Age: 92. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Downtown Sonora
Sonora, CA — Sonora police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in downtown Sonora. The crash occurred around noon on South Washington Street/Highway 49, near the intersection with Jackson Street. That section of the roadway was shut down for about 10 minutes while officers redirected traffic around the area. Sonora Police report that the pedestrian was injured, but they did not have details on their condition. Traffic is no longer impacted by the crash.
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 17, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender with ties to Delano off the streets. Marshals are looking for Esteban Lara, 36. Lara is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, drug use and resisting arrest. Lara has...
Madden, Ronald
Ronald D. Madden, 85, of Sonora, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/15/2022. Age: 85. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Game Two Of High School Football Playoffs
Sonora, CA — After both teams won their first playoff games last weekend, the Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears will hit the gridiron again tonight. The Wildcats are the second seed in the Division Five bracket of the CIF Sac Joaquin Section playoffs after beating tenth-seed Center High last Friday night, 15-48. They will again be on their home turf tonight. If Sonora wins, the team will head to the championship game, playing the winner of the Sutter Huskies (1st seed) and Escalon Cougars (5th seed) game. The Wildcats will take on sixth-seeded Dixon at 7 p.m. at Dunlavy Field, and the game can be heard live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.
