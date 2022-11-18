ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Police looking at Gaithersburg condo explosion as possible 'criminal, intentional act' after body recovered

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1t2g_0jF1n13U00

Police looking at Gaithersburg condo explosion as possible 'criminal, intentional act' after body re 00:26

BALTIMORE --  Rescue crews recovered a body one day after a condominium complex explosion in Montgomery County, and the police chief said he is launching a criminal investigation into the incident that left at least 14 people injured.

"We are looking into the possibility of this as a criminal, intentional act. We don't know that for sure. We have a lot of work to do," said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones at a news conference Thursday evening.

Chief Jones said they are looking into whether the person is a "resident or a visitor." The body has been transported to the medical examiner's office in Baltimore City where they hope to have a positive identification by Friday.

Jones stressed police have "limited" information at this point.

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said a K9 working on the site "alerted on top of the pile" of debris at building 826 at the Potomac Oaks condominiums. He said work would continue at the site Friday.

Earlier in the day, Goldstein said nine of the ten people originally hospitalized had been discharged.

The explosion happened just before 9 am Wednesday, and people inundated 911 with calls.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to Iris Nolasco who owns a unit on the ground floor of the building that was nearly leveled  by the explosion. She said her daughter barely made it out alive, and she now only has the clothes on her back.

"My daughter tells me, 'I don't have the chance to put the shoes on, just get the baby, and she don't have a sweater or anything," Nolasco said.

A fund has been set up to help those who have lost their homes. You can find more information here .

Fire officials have yet to determine the cause. Baltimore's ATF office is involved in the investigation along with the Major Crimes Division of the county's police department.

County officials said they will hold another briefing Friday afternoon and WJZ will update the story on air, online and streaming at CBS News Baltimore .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville office building

Rockville City police were called to an office building in East Rockville Monday night, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a building in the 1000 block of Westmore Avenue at 9:56 PM Monday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released

Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'His heroic behavior is nothing new': 70-year-old rescues two from aftermath of Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE -- Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old military veteran, is fighting for his life after rescuing two females from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley, who remains in critical condition, was walking by the home on Bayard Street in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday when a home exploded and went up in flames, a family member told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren."I want the story to be out there that a 70-year-old put his life on the line to save two people," Bagley's son said.The good Samaritan then rushed into action, helping a 16-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman out of...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking

Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire at Home Depot Tuesday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Home Depot in Aspen Hill (14000 Georgia Ave, near Connecticut Ave) at approximately 1:50pm, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire under the loading...
ASPEN HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three injured in explosion involving several homes in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured in an explosion involving several homes and a ruptured gas line in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood of Pigtown.Chopper 13 flew over the scene on Bayard Street where a home was completely demolished.Officials said one person is in serious condition and two others are in critical condition.Fire Chief Roman Clark said one person outside was injured while attempting to rescue two females inside."At this point, we can say that we did have an explosion at 1121 Bayard Street, which basically affected 1123 structural-wise," Clark told WJZ. "We had three civilians that were injured. All three of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy