Marengo County, AL

WSFA

Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama fire marshal offers turkey frying safety tips

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighters in America respond to more than 1,000 fires caused by deep fryers, costing people with more than $15 million in property damage or even deaths. State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says fires happen all the time, which is...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the state got millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ALEA offers holiday driving tips

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People everywhere will be putting miles on their vehicles to see loved ones for Thanksgiving, something the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been anticipating. “Our troopers are actively patrolling these areas, really being intentional about the enforcement that they do, especially along these high-traffic corridors,” said...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

CrimeStoppers to expose Black Friday shoplifters on social media

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A record 166.3 million shoppers are expected this Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation, meaning more people for criminals to target this Black Friday. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama. “We’re going to make you really...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

No big shots of cold loom through early December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What started out as a very warm month is now officially below normal in Montgomery. Not by much, but through November 20th we are 0.7° below normal. That’s due to a remarkably chilly stretch of weather that began back on the12th. Every single day...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Rain returns late this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cool start to Wednesday will slowly give way to a rather warm finish; temperatures will soar into the lower 70s across the southern half of Alabama with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain, so at least the weather won’t give you any problems if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving or brave enough to visit a grocery store.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Nearly 7 feet of snow falls in New York

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A prolific and historic lake effect snow event concluded early this week for communities to the east of the Great Lakes. That includes parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. The most impressive snow totals with this multi-day event were seen in western New York....
MICHIGAN STATE

