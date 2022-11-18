Read full article on original website
WSFA
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
WSFA
Alabama leaders weigh in on order to halt executions for protocol review
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt on executions in Alabama, she said it was “for the sake of victims and their families.” State leaders across the aisle agree with the decision the order to halt and review the execution process. “Making sure you’re...
WSFA
Alabama fire marshal offers turkey frying safety tips
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighters in America respond to more than 1,000 fires caused by deep fryers, costing people with more than $15 million in property damage or even deaths. State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says fires happen all the time, which is...
WSFA
Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the state got millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this...
WSFA
ALEA offers holiday driving tips
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People everywhere will be putting miles on their vehicles to see loved ones for Thanksgiving, something the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been anticipating. “Our troopers are actively patrolling these areas, really being intentional about the enforcement that they do, especially along these high-traffic corridors,” said...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers to expose Black Friday shoplifters on social media
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A record 166.3 million shoppers are expected this Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation, meaning more people for criminals to target this Black Friday. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama. “We’re going to make you really...
WSFA
No big shots of cold loom through early December
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What started out as a very warm month is now officially below normal in Montgomery. Not by much, but through November 20th we are 0.7° below normal. That’s due to a remarkably chilly stretch of weather that began back on the12th. Every single day...
WSFA
First Alert: Rain returns late this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cool start to Wednesday will slowly give way to a rather warm finish; temperatures will soar into the lower 70s across the southern half of Alabama with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain, so at least the weather won’t give you any problems if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving or brave enough to visit a grocery store.
WSFA
Nearly 7 feet of snow falls in New York
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A prolific and historic lake effect snow event concluded early this week for communities to the east of the Great Lakes. That includes parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. The most impressive snow totals with this multi-day event were seen in western New York....
