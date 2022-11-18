Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbtw.com
More sunshine today
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another cold start to the day as temperatures are in the upper-20s to around freezing in the Pee Dee. Cloud coverage closer to the coast kept the beaches in the mid to upper-30s. A lot more sunshine on the horizon today and temperatures will...
Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
wbtw.com
Another Cold Night Coming Up for The Area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front will continue to move off the coast today. This will allow for some gusty winds to blow through the area today. Those winds will shift to a more northly flow. This will allow for some of the coldest air of the season to move into the area.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina Christmas parades dates and times
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find a list of Christmas parades scheduled for the Upstate area of South Carolina: Click on the links for more information on each parade. Greenville: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Greenville. Anderson: Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street. Spartanburg:...
wbtw.com
Temperatures stay above freezing tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is going to increase into the overnight hours, and luckily it is not going to be as cold. Nonetheless, temperatures will still be running 4-7 degrees below average, but at least there will not be a freeze tonight. The beaches will bottom...
WYFF4.com
Cluster of Legionnaires’ disease discovered in Darlington County, South Carolina
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Health officials in South Carolina are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Darlington County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says to date, 13 people have been identified as part of this cluster. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of...
Ex-Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting resident in face, SLED says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee is accused of hitting a resident in the face, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to SLED. On June 18, while employed with […]
WYFF4.com
SC woman eating lunch with husband killed when car drives through restaurant, officials say
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman eating lunch with her husband inside a Wendy's restaurant died after being hit by a car that drove into the restaurant. Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville, was hit at the Lee County restaurant on Tuesday, according to the Lee County coroner.
WMBF
Biden approves disaster declaration for South Carolina counties damaged by Hurrican Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties can now apply for federal aid to recover from Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration, declaring a major disaster exists in the State of South Carolina. Governor McMaster requested a presidential...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina's largest turkey fry
How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina taking a beating this flu season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After flu cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is surging ahead of Thanksgiving – with Georgia and South Carolina among the hardest-hit states. Officials with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100...
Missing 12-year-old with autism found safe, Marlboro County authorities say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old boy with autism reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for runaway teen not seen in a week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Michael Gadsden, 16, was last seen November 15 in North Charleston. He is considered a runaway. Michael is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 140...
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
Florence 1 Schools holds ribbon-cutting for new Pepsi Market run by students
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new Pepsi Market run by students with Florence 1 Schools, according to a news release. The new market is a result of a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the school district’s Programs for Exceptional Children, the release […]
One injured in crash involving dump truck near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital with […]
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Comments / 0