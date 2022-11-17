Read full article on original website
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will have a strong déjà vu factor, with mostly-sunny skies and the same high temperature as Sunday.It will be a chilly Monday morning at the bus top. Temps will be in the low 20s in the Twin Cities, but factoring in the wind chill it will only feel like 11 degrees or so. The high will reach 32 degrees in the afternoon.We'll continue with this dry weather pattern in central Minnesota and the metro, which is good news considering all the traveling that will occur leading up to Thanksgiving Day. There will be a few chances for light snow this week in northern Minnesota.Speaking of snow, we just ended our nine-day snow streak in the metro, which was our longest streak in more than a decade.Temps will start to climb slightly as the week rolls on, with highs in the mid 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. Then we'll warm into the high 30s and low 40s Friday through Sunday.
(FOX 9) - After several days of snow and cloudy skies, we now face a bitterly cold start to our weekend. Temperatures will be about 25 degrees below average for this time of year, with afternoon highs in the teens that fall throughout the day. While that is enough to make you shutter, the wind will put the cherry on top of our frigid Saturday afternoon.
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard - Bring Me The News - November 18, 2022. It's beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in Minnesota and there may be no turning back. On Thursday, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center updated its winter outlook for December-February and it paints all but the southwest corner of Minnesota in an area where above normal precipitation is possible.
Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong. We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
(FOX 9) - As temperatures plummet and Minnesotans hunker down indoors for the winter, State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says more fires are actually happening now during these colder months, than in the spring or summer. "It is a spike from November through January, there is always a spike in...
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at a colder blast of air hitting Minnesota tomorrow, more light snow, and a potential Thanksgiving storm.
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 16, 2022. Deer hunters across the North Country are reporting seeing fewer deer and hearing fewer shots than at any time in recent memory, and that perception is bolstered by some of the lowest deer registrations in years in the region through the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season in northeastern Minnesota.
The northern snakehead fish can survive in water with low oxygen levels, allowing it to outcompete some native fish species. Photo: Courtesy USGS. The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to...
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
People wear masks as they walk through the Mall of America on June 10 in Bloomington, Minn. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths largely flat again in this week’s data — and with the weather clearly telling us that we have now entered winter — we can safely say that Minnesota has avoided the fall surge that the state experienced in the two previous years.
(FOX 9) - The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Thursday shared a montage of the best footage they've captured on their trail cameras in hopes of spurring donations to the organization on Give to the Max Day in Minnesota. The footage shows a wolf pack trekking through the snow and by...
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
