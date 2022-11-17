ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

PATH distributing free children’s coats on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People Attempting To Help (PATH) is having their Coats for Kids distribution day on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler. This is the first year that PATH is having the event in person since 2020. According to PATH, parents will be able […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for those in need, East Texas schools collected food for a Thanksgiving food drive. “Our students here, it’s a 1st grade through 12th grade campus, like 280 students, and we raised over 4,000 cans. Here at our campus, this is our 8th year to donate to the Maude Cobb,” said Jamie Hicks of University Academy.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza

They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season. The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects. The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project

An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Chili’s new Broadway Avenue location to open Monday

The new Chili’s location in Tyler is opening its new home today. The new location will be replacing the Chili’s located on Loop 323, which closed its doors last week. Opened in 1983, the Tyler location was one of Brinker International’s oldest still-operating restaurants, according to a Brinker International spokesperson.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Annual Tyler Comic Con brings creatives, pop culture fanatics together

For the ninth year, Tyler hosted a Comic Con convention that brought together East Texas fanatics of anime, movies, comic books, horror and video games on Saturday. The event kicked off Saturday and would continue all day Sunday at the Cascades Country Club. From a variety of vendors, attendees had...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Tyler Retina Consultants cutting-edge new facility opened doors to public Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years of vision care on Front Street, Tyler Retina Consultants opened their new facility Thursday on Grande Boulevard. The interior is designed to have a spa-like ambiance that will give patients the comfort they need during their medical journey. Upgrades have been made to their imaging techniques and equipment to acquire clear data for their patients.
TYLER, TX

