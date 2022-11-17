Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
PATH distributing free children’s coats on Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People Attempting To Help (PATH) is having their Coats for Kids distribution day on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler. This is the first year that PATH is having the event in person since 2020. According to PATH, parents will be able […]
KLTV
Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for those in need, East Texas schools collected food for a Thanksgiving food drive. “Our students here, it’s a 1st grade through 12th grade campus, like 280 students, and we raised over 4,000 cans. Here at our campus, this is our 8th year to donate to the Maude Cobb,” said Jamie Hicks of University Academy.
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
KLTV
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season. The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects. The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year...
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission receives 900 pounds of turkeys to feed families on Thanksgiving
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is preparing home cooked meals to give out in the community on Thanksgiving Day. AAON Coil Products donated dozens of frozen turkeys this year. Their gift of 900 pounds of meat will enable the mission to reach more people in the community who are in […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project
An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church to host drive-thru food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from November 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution. The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler will host a drive-thru holiday food box distribution on Monday morning ahead of Thanksgiving. The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to...
inforney.com
Chili’s new Broadway Avenue location to open Monday
The new Chili’s location in Tyler is opening its new home today. The new location will be replacing the Chili’s located on Loop 323, which closed its doors last week. Opened in 1983, the Tyler location was one of Brinker International’s oldest still-operating restaurants, according to a Brinker International spokesperson.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
inforney.com
Annual Tyler Comic Con brings creatives, pop culture fanatics together
For the ninth year, Tyler hosted a Comic Con convention that brought together East Texas fanatics of anime, movies, comic books, horror and video games on Saturday. The event kicked off Saturday and would continue all day Sunday at the Cascades Country Club. From a variety of vendors, attendees had...
KLTV
Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
Student Registering at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Elizabeth Joslin, a Student Success Coach and Financial Aid Advisor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps student Ty Self of Sulphur Springs register for classes at the campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
KLTV
Smith County Animal Control hosting ‘Pupsgiving’ to get dogs into homes for the holidays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and an East Texas animal shelter is working hard to make sure they get some dogs into homes this holiday season. Smith County Animal Control is at capacity and needs to clear up space in their shelter.
inforney.com
Smith County celebrates national adoption day through adoption event for 11 Smith County children
A whirlwind of emotions filled eight families as they stepped into the final step of their long-awaiting adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County Children were able to seal the deal with their forever homes. Stefanie Jones, newly adopted mother, explains that her feelings...
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
Officials: 5-year-old Overton boy at center of Amber Alert found safe
UPDATE: 5-year-old Zachariah Sutton of Overton has been found safe and appears to be unharmed, authorities report. Sutton and Medlock were both found in Mitchell County by the sheriff’s office there. They were headed west on I-20 near Colorado City, Texas. Smith County investigators are on their way to Mitchell County at this time. OVERTON, […]
KLTV
Tyler Retina Consultants cutting-edge new facility opened doors to public Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years of vision care on Front Street, Tyler Retina Consultants opened their new facility Thursday on Grande Boulevard. The interior is designed to have a spa-like ambiance that will give patients the comfort they need during their medical journey. Upgrades have been made to their imaging techniques and equipment to acquire clear data for their patients.
