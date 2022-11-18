Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Mapleton to be one of the first schools in North Dakota to get an electric school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In what could be a sign of the future in North Dakota school transportation, Mapleton received a grant to be one of the first schools in the state to get an electric school bus. Representatives from the EPA and North Dakota’s Director of Environmental...
Deleted emails from Stenehjem, Seibel not salvageable
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An outside consultant has determined that deleted emails from then-Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and then-Dep. AG Troy Seibel cannot be recovered, according to a news release Tuesday from the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office said that Planet Technologies, Inc., completed an outside...
RSV patients fill Minnesota hospitals ahead of holiday get-togethers
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a group of leading doctors in pediatrics gathered Monday to speak on the current status of RSV and other viruses currently weighing down Minnesota hospitals. “We have RSV, influenza, COVID at the same time, mostly influenza and RSV,” said...
Public input wanted on Sanford-Fairview merger
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is looking for input in a proposed merger that could have far-reaching impacts to healthcare across the region. Ellison announced on Tuesday a website and tip line where people can let their opinions be heard about the proposed merger...
