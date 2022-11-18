ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

valleynewslive.com

Deleted emails from Stenehjem, Seibel not salvageable

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An outside consultant has determined that deleted emails from then-Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and then-Dep. AG Troy Seibel cannot be recovered, according to a news release Tuesday from the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office said that Planet Technologies, Inc., completed an outside...
valleynewslive.com

RSV patients fill Minnesota hospitals ahead of holiday get-togethers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a group of leading doctors in pediatrics gathered Monday to speak on the current status of RSV and other viruses currently weighing down Minnesota hospitals. “We have RSV, influenza, COVID at the same time, mostly influenza and RSV,” said...
valleynewslive.com

Public input wanted on Sanford-Fairview merger

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is looking for input in a proposed merger that could have far-reaching impacts to healthcare across the region. Ellison announced on Tuesday a website and tip line where people can let their opinions be heard about the proposed merger...
