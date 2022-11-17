ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said. Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers say they attempted...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

18-year-old struck, seriously hurt crossing Avondale street

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman was struck and seriously hurt crossing an Avondale street Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 600 block of Forest Avenue just before 6 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with a broken femur and a damaged...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
CINCINNATI, OH

