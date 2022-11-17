Read full article on original website
Man killed in overnight crash in South Fairmount
Cincinnati police said the man lost control of his car and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 transported after multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Township
A multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Twp sent two people to UCMC Sunday evening. Police said the extent of their injuries is unknown. The Hamilton Ave exit off I-275 WB was closed for hours.
41-year-old man killed in Roselawn shooting
Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive for reports of a person shot.
Raleigh News & Observer
8-year-old boy found safe after going missing walking to Kroger, Ohio cops say
UPDATE: Allen Hinton was safely found at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, according to Cincinnati police. It’s unclear where the 8-year-old boy was found. He had went missing on Thursday. Police said he “is safe and healthy.”. The original story is below. Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, are...
wtae.com
Bodycam video shows moments passengers, police take down man with boxcutter on flight
Body camera video has been released, giving new details on what happened on board a plane leaving Cincinnati headed for Tampa that was diverted after a passenger boarded with a box cutter. The body camera video from Atlanta police shows the moments police and passengers take down a suspect from...
WKRC
Wanted suspect leads police on a chase that ends in a crash in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man wanted on outstanding warrants led officers on a police chase, according to Bethel Police. Officers spotted Austin Burdine driving near Starling Road and Plane Street at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said they tried to pull Burdine over but he took off. Bethel...
WKRC
Documentary released to honor those who died in traffic accidents, discuss change
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Across the nation and at home, reckless drivers and dangerous roads are killing people. Already this year, more than thirty people have died on Cincinnati roads. On Sunday, those people were honored just before a special screening of a new film about street safety. Cincinnati City...
'It's just what we do': Cincinnati firefighter comes to aid of plane passenger
Christo was able to assess the passenger, get an IV started and monitor her until the plane landed and local EMTs took over.
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said. Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers say they attempted...
New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer
The man has been tied to at least 4 murders.
Cincinnati police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
Police found him 10:15 a.m. Friday after going missing at 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said he is safe and healthy.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
1 of these 4 people will be Cincinnati's next chief of police
The City of Cincinnati has narrowed down its search for the next chief of police to just four candidates. The city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
Fox 19
18-year-old struck, seriously hurt crossing Avondale street
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman was struck and seriously hurt crossing an Avondale street Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 600 block of Forest Avenue just before 6 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with a broken femur and a damaged...
Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures
Glock switches, or auto sears, turn pistols into automatic weapons. The ATF said these devices are either sold online or 3D printed.
WLWT 5
DNA links Cincinnati man to 1978 murder, rape of UC student; investigators suspect he killed others
CINCINNATI — In 1978, Cheryl Thompson was a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. "Cheryl is a young woman at the time, had a whole life in front of her and never had an opportunity to live it," said Steve Moster, a retired detective with the Loveland Police Department. Thompson...
WKRC
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger, woman helped him get away
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reports of a dump truck fire on State Route 276 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WKRC
Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
