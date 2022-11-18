UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Three Penn State All-Americans took part in the 2022 NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas. No. 1 Carter Starocci, No. 1 Aaron Brooks and No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet each participated in the exhibition and all three came away with impressive victories. The NWCA All-Star bouts do not count as official NCAA matches, on the athlete's win-loss record or towards their RPIs.

