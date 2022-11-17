ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Beach Radio

Extreme measures considered for drunk scootering in NJ

New Jersey is considering a revision to the state's drunk driving laws to include bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters. With the proliferation of low speed vehicles in the state, the law is ambiguous when it comes to how to handle intoxicated operators. The New Jersey Law Revision Commission has begun...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
Beach Radio

Gas prices falling in NJ ahead of Thanksgiving

The price of gasoline is continuing to fall as we approach Thanksgiving, but demand could maker prices start to rise again. New Jersey's statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.80 as of Monday morning, according to AAA. That is a decline of 11-cents per gallon in the last week, but still 11-cents higher than a month ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
Beach Radio

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Hope on the New Jersey horizon for those battling cancer thanks to Ocean County non-profit

There is a sunrise of hope over the horizon in New Jersey thanks in part to an Ocean County based non-profit who helps those statewide battling cancer and their families. We're in the final days of November and with it the 'Let It Grow' Movember fundraising campaign being held by David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation of Manahawkin, and your help is needed to help the non-profit reach its $50,000 goal.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ sets new date for run-off elections

State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

The best places in NJ to get macaroni for the holiday table

I've long been a proponent of macaroni on the Thanksgiving and holiday tables. As I've stated many times before, turkey is not a headliner. But if you put a nice macaroni dish in front of it like maybe lasagna, baked ziti, some stuffed shells or ravioli; then you surround it with meatballs, sausage and/or braciole, and now you've got a meal worth giving thanks for.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey

For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

Who’s watching the kids in New Jersey?

The average percentage of stay-at-home parents has stayed relatively the same since 1989, around 18 percent. The numbers have gone up or down and certainly went up during the pandemic. New Jersey ranked ninth in the number of stay-at-home parents during the shutdowns. Society has seen an increase in dads...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

