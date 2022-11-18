ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group

Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TODAY.com

California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives

When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC News

NBC News

