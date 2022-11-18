Read full article on original website
Heavily armed individuals encountered in California mountains near border
U.S. Border Patrol agents on a routine patrol along the San Ysidro Mountains southeast of downtown San Diego encountered four men who were heavily armed with AR-15 style rifles and loaded high-capacity magazines.
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
California bust nets 2.2 tons of meth and cocaine worth $24 million at San Diego port of entry
Customs and Border Patrol officials seized 1.76 tons of methamphetamine and half a ton of cocaine totaling $24 million.
Mexico authorizes U.S. seizure of drug lord Caro Quintero's property
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has authorized the United States to seize drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero's assets in Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Florida police say semi-truck packed with drugs was brought in from California every week
A drug ring brought drugs inside a semi-truck driven from California to the Tampa, Florida, area at least once per week since January, authorities said.
EBT account holders warned to be on guard to prevent benefits thefts
According to the county Department of Public Social Services, law enforcement officials throughout the nation have observed a rise in unauthorized access of EBT cards, with thieves draining accounts, leaving recipients with no way to pay for goods.
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
California sheriff’s deputies arrest 12-year-old for allegedly threatening to shoot up middle school
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old boy was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to shoot up a middle school.
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Finland Detects Five Mystery Underwater Explosions in Russian Waters
The suspected blasts occurred in the Gulf of Finland on October 20 and 21, less than a month after the mysterious Nord Stream explosions.
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group
Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives
When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
Oklahoma deputies answering hostage report find 4 dead at suspected marijuana farm
Authorities were searching for a suspect after four people were found dead at an apparent marijuana farm in Oklahoma, authorities said Monday. The victims, who were not identified, were discovered after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage situation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
Walmart worker in Virginia opens fire, killing at least 6, police say
Investigators were searching the house Wednesday of a Walmart employee who opened fire at a Virginia store, killing at least six people and wounding at least four more before taking his own life. A motive has not been established for the mass killing Tuesday night at the Walmart Supercenter in...
Mother of Georgia toddler missing since October arrested in his death
The mother of a 20-month-old child who Georgia authorities believe is dead has been arrested and accused of murder, police said Monday. The announcement of charges against Leilani Simon, 22, comes more than a month after Chatham County police publicly called her the "prime suspect" in the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon.
Mother identifies son as Club Q shooting victim: 'It's just a nightmare’
The mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, who was identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub, said she still cannot believe her son was killed. Sabrina Aston remembered Daniel as a child who always loved to laugh.Nov. 21, 2022.
Off-duty Vermont deputy shot by New York police after gunfight
Investigators say the deputy and another man exchanged shots on a street in Saratoga Springs before police arrived. WNYT's Taniqua Pennix reports.Nov. 21, 2022.
