State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
Temp workers’ bill of rights? NJ biz group says it could backfire
A measure, A1474, that could soon be approved by the State Senate calls for establishing a temporary workers' bill of rights. It was crafted to offer protections to temporary workers, but New Jersey’s leading business group is warning just the opposite may happen. According to Alexis Bailey, the vice...
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
NJ small biz alert: What they’re asking holiday shoppers to do
The upcoming holiday shopping season is vitally important to New Jersey Main Street small businesses because many of them depend on strong sales at this time of the year to be able to turn a profit for the entire year. But this year there’s a problem. “Small businesses across...
The Most Luxurious, Lavish And Expensive Home In New Jersey
One thing we know for sure about the Garden State is that everything, and we mean everything, is much more expensive here than in most other states. Real estate is certainly no exception. Garden State residents are not surprised by huge price tags on just about everything we buy, and...
Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ
According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
Finally – Murphy takes action at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home
On the heels of a new report detailing incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Gov. Phil Murphy is finally taking action. Murphy announced Thursday that he is sending "a Mission Critical Team of experienced health care administrators and infection preventionists" to the facility.
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
NJ district tests Colonia HS soil, air again amid renewed cancer concerns
WOODBRIDGE — Results from new environmental testing done at Colonia High School are expected within the coming weeks after parents concerned about a possible cancer cluster took matters into their own hands last month. Superintendent Joseph Massimino wrote in a letter to parents last week that environmental testers with...
NJ, other states urge Apple to protect data on reproductive health apps
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Monday sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, co-signed by nine other attorneys general across the U.S., calling for the company to better ensure privacy on apps it offers that collect and store reproductive health data. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court's...
Higher costs making holidays less merry for NJ families, poll finds
With more than 40% of New Jersey residents claiming their financial situation is worse off now compared to a year ago, inflation is expected to take some cheer out of this holiday season. In a poll released Monday by Stockton University, two-thirds of respondents said inflation is either "greatly" or...
NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program
A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor
The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
Hope on the New Jersey horizon for those battling cancer thanks to Ocean County non-profit
There is a sunrise of hope over the horizon in New Jersey thanks in part to an Ocean County based non-profit who helps those statewide battling cancer and their families. We're in the final days of November and with it the 'Let It Grow' Movember fundraising campaign being held by David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation of Manahawkin, and your help is needed to help the non-profit reach its $50,000 goal.
New Jersey, You’ve Definitely Broken One Of These Wacky Marriage Rules
There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Latest NJ privacy push: Personal data on cars being resold
TRENTON – When cars are traded in or turned in at the end of a lease, they’re usually resold – sometimes with personal data from the prior driver still in their computer systems. A bill moving through the state Legislature seeks to make sure dealers delete that...
How they voted: NJ Assembly approves new limits on carrying guns
TRENTON – Legislation that seeks to establish new rules and limits for the carrying of concealed handguns in New Jersey cleared a major hurdle Monday when the Assembly passed it after more than an hour and a half of tense debate. Scroll down to see the list of how...
