NJ small biz alert: What they’re asking holiday shoppers to do

The upcoming holiday shopping season is vitally important to New Jersey Main Street small businesses because many of them depend on strong sales at this time of the year to be able to turn a profit for the entire year. But this year there’s a problem. “Small businesses across...
The Most Luxurious, Lavish And Expensive Home In New Jersey

One thing we know for sure about the Garden State is that everything, and we mean everything, is much more expensive here than in most other states. Real estate is certainly no exception. Garden State residents are not surprised by huge price tags on just about everything we buy, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Free legal services now offered for people who use drugs in NJ

According to Rutgers Law School, New Jersey saw more than 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, with the state mirroring a national trend of fatal overdose rates accelerating more quickly in Black and indigenous communities. With an eye toward curbing those numbers but also ending the stigma and discrimination often...
Finally – Murphy takes action at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home

On the heels of a new report detailing incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Gov. Phil Murphy is finally taking action. Murphy announced Thursday that he is sending "a Mission Critical Team of experienced health care administrators and infection preventionists" to the facility.
MENLO PARK, CA
NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program

A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes

A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
NEWARK, NJ
Hope on the New Jersey horizon for those battling cancer thanks to Ocean County non-profit

There is a sunrise of hope over the horizon in New Jersey thanks in part to an Ocean County based non-profit who helps those statewide battling cancer and their families. We're in the final days of November and with it the 'Let It Grow' Movember fundraising campaign being held by David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation of Manahawkin, and your help is needed to help the non-profit reach its $50,000 goal.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey, You’ve Definitely Broken One Of These Wacky Marriage Rules

There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
GEORGIA STATE
