Officials say 4 U of Idaho fatal stabbing victims were likely asleep when they were killed
Police offered new information on the evening of Nov. 18 about the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho. Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death inside a home near the school's campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. The three women were roommates and Chapin was "only visiting," police clarified in the latest statement.
Colorado Springs shooting - live: Video capture’s shooting suspect’s 2021 bomb threat encounter with police
A video purporting to show Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, during a bomb threat encounter with police has surfaced. Mr Lee was named as the suspect in the mass shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday which left at least five people dead and 25 injured has been charged with five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, which are class-5 felony charges. It was also revealed that the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is the grandson of Republican Assemblyman Randy Voepel of California. Mr Voepel espouses MAGA...
Shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub leave 5 dead, suspect in custody
A gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub, killing at least 5 people and injuring 18. NBC News' Emilie Ikeda reports that police have the suspect in custody but a motive has not been released. Nov. 20, 2022.
Five dead, 25 wounded in Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting, authorities say
Police have established a wide perimeter around Club Q, where FBI and ATF are on the scene investigating the shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado. The gunman made his way inside just before midnight and opened fire, according to police. The gunman has been identified, but the motive is still unknown.Nov. 20, 2022.
Drone video shows aftermath of deadly missile stroke on Polish border
Drone video shows the damage caused by a deadly missile that struck the Polish border town of Przewodow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied that the missile was Ukrainian after both NATO and Poland said it was a Ukrainian-launched air defense missile. The blast, which left two civilians dead, stoked fears that the war could spread further west into Europe.Nov. 20, 2022.
Four people are dead after a reported hostage situation in Oklahoma, officials say
HENNESSEY, Okla. — Four people have been found dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma, authorities said Monday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night found the four dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
Hundreds trapped after deadly earthquake in Indonesia
A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings, collapsed walls and led to landslides on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java on Monday.Nov. 21, 2022.
Vigils across the U.S. honor victims in mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
Many gathered across the U.S. to honor and pay tribute to the five people killed in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left at least 25 others injured.Nov. 21, 2022.
Crowds pack Kherson supermarket as it reopens with Ukrainian groceries
Hundreds of Kherson residents on Sunday flocked to stock up on groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to reopen since the city was retaken by Ukrainian forces.Nov. 21, 2022.
