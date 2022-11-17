ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

CBS Philly

Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ

A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cops ID man they say beat, robbed mom & son in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they have identified a man seen on surveillance video stalking, beating and robbing a mother and son near a convenience store in Point Breeze.Philadelphia police inspector Frank Vanore posted a mugshot on Twitter Monday, identifying the man as Lance Ryan.Investigators believe Ryan entered a convenience store on the 1500 block of Morris Street on Nov. 7, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. In the robbery, a man followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.Ryan is not in custody. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
