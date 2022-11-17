Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
NJ fire destroys $4M worth of movie buses to be used in Thanksgiving Parade
KEARNY — Seven large production buses and trailers to be used at the Macy's Thanksgiving parade went up in flames Monday morning in the bus company's parking lot. Video shows the buses on fire next to the building that houses Royal Buses on Business Route 1 & 9 around 6 a.m.
Deadly Clifton, NJ house fire kills 3, injures cop and 3 firefighters
CLIFTON — A house fire killed three people ages 65 years old and older and injured four first responders at the scene. Clifton police and fire responded to the blaze at the multi-family home on Ladwik Lane around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
NJ gas station robbed twice during weekend by same man
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A burglar admitted robbing the same Sunoco gas station twice during the weekend. Egg Harbor Township police said they found the window to the station on Delilah Road at the Airport Circle broken early Saturday around 1:35 a.m. Cash, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes...
Man convicted in NJ attack, slaying of EMT on basis of race
FREEHOLD — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the May...
Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
Trenton Police Arrest Man For Criminal Attempt Homicide And Weapons Offenses
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) Trenton Police say that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Police…
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Cops ID man they say beat, robbed mom & son in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they have identified a man seen on surveillance video stalking, beating and robbing a mother and son near a convenience store in Point Breeze.Philadelphia police inspector Frank Vanore posted a mugshot on Twitter Monday, identifying the man as Lance Ryan.Investigators believe Ryan entered a convenience store on the 1500 block of Morris Street on Nov. 7, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. In the robbery, a man followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.Ryan is not in custody. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
Abandoned cemetery’s care falls on families who ask why N.J. law bars them from $130K trust fund
Armed with only a weed wacker, the cigar-smoking 75-year-old Dave Kite does his best to battle the ever-growing grass that overtakes the gravestones of Cedarwood Cemetery in Hazlet. For 30 years, Kite has been caretaker of the three-acre burial ground along Florence Avenue, which is home to 2,000 souls that...
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
Paterson Couple Charged With Running Coke Factory From Attic Apartment
Paterson police seized more than a pound and a half of cocaine from a city couple who they said were dealing from an attic apartment. Xavier Rivera was arrested outside the apartment in a multi-family home on North 7th Street off the corner of Jefferson Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Ex-Convict Admits Weapons Offenses In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Atlantic County has pleaded guilty to certain persons not to have a firearm and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said. David Spinks, of Northfield, was arrested after he allegedly struck a victim over the head with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
South Jersey mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced 45-year-old Heather Reynolds of Sicklerville last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts.
