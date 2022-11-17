Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pullmanradio.com
Mela Bangladeshi Cuisine Opens In Downtown Pullman
Mela Bangladeshi cuisine has opened in downtown Pullman. The restaurant has moved to Pullman from Moscow. Mela is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00. It’s located at the old Taco Del Mar at 350 East Main Street on the Pine Street Plaza.
pullmanradio.com
Kate Schultheis Wins Colton-Uniontown Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program
Kate Schultheis won the Colton-Uniontown Distinguished Young Women scholarship program on Sunday. Schultheis won over a thousand dollars in scholarships. She will not take part in the Washington state program which will be held in Pullman in August.
pullmanradio.com
Boat Launch Fees Eliminated At Boyer Park On Snake River South Of Colfax
It will no longer cost money to launch your boat at Boyer Park on the Snake River South of Colfax. The Port of Whitman County Commissioners eliminated the boat launch fees during their meeting late last week. The port is spending 6 million dollars this winter replacing and repairing the original docks that were built in 1975. The launch fees were 6 dollars a day or 60 dollars for the season.
pullmanradio.com
New Indoor Practice Facility For WSU Athletics Moves To Final Design
The project to build a new indoor practice facility for Washington State University Athletics has moved to the final design phase. The WSU Regents approved a 2.4 million dollar design budget for the Taylor Sports Complex during their meeting on Friday. The entire project is expected to cost up to 27.4 million dollars. Cougar Athletics has already received more than 20 million dollars in cash donations to build the facility. Construction of the new building is expected to begin in the winter of 2024. The Taylor Sports Complex will replace the “bubble” which was built 20 years ago.
pullmanradio.com
Three Deer Left To Waste South Of Potlatch
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste South of Potlatch. The first deer was found on September 18th while the second and third deer were found on November 14th. Officers believe the same person shot all of the deer. No meat was taken. The deer were found near Rock Creek Road. Anyone with information about the case is to call the Idaho Citizens Against Poaching Hotline 1-800-632-5999.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Hosing Market Continues To Cool
The local housing market in Washington continues to cool off from the record high prices that were set this summer. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has issued its October housing market report. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 306,000 dollars which is the lowest since January. That’s down about 85,000 dollars from September and down 12,000 dollars from a year ago. The October drop in home prices in Whitman County is the largest since the pandemic began. The record high average price for homes sold in Whitman County was set in July at just over 430,000 dollars.
pullmanradio.com
Traffic Delays Continue Early This Week On US195 In North Whitman County
Traffic delays will continue early this week for construction work on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County. Crews will be grinding rumble strips into the new highway surface between Cashup Flat and Rosalia. One lane of traffic will be directed through this work zone. Crews will not be working on the highway Thursday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
pullmanradio.com
Oakesdale High School Volleyball Player Gianna Anderson Wins State Athlete Of The Week Award
Oakesdale High School volleyball player Gianna Anderson has won a state athlete of the week award. The honor is from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. Anderson won the award last week for helping the Nighthawks win the 1B state title.
Comments / 0