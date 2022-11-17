The local housing market in Washington continues to cool off from the record high prices that were set this summer. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has issued its October housing market report. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 306,000 dollars which is the lowest since January. That’s down about 85,000 dollars from September and down 12,000 dollars from a year ago. The October drop in home prices in Whitman County is the largest since the pandemic began. The record high average price for homes sold in Whitman County was set in July at just over 430,000 dollars.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO