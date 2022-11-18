FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission served 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to people in need Wednesday. “We like to say that hope begins with a meal. And so, our thought is that someone will get that warm meal and want to make a change in their life,” Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Laurie Brumbaugh said.

