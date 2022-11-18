Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is lit up for the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Thousands of families packed the streets to watch the displays and celebrate the holiday season during Fort...
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
Senior Living Community celebrates two 100+-year-old birthdays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 207 years between them. That’s how many birthdays Vivian Purvis and Wilda Timmerman have combined to celebrate. As Vivian turns 103 and Wilda turns 104 in the month of November, Lutheran Life Villages is celebrating them together. "Who would ever think, at my age,...
Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opens for 20th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opened for its 20th year on Saturday. Matt Sundheimer has skated there since it opened, and he’s passed the tradition down to his son Cameron Perry. "I’ve been skating here since 2003 when the place opened," Sundheimer said....
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
Citilink to offer free rides on Saturdays during Days of Holly Shopping
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Citilink will provide free rides on Saturdays during Days of Holly Shopping in December. Free Fare Saturdays will take place on December 3, 10, 17, and 24. Fares will be free for all services, including FlexLink, fixed route buses, MedLink, and Access services. Citilink General...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
New Haven church collects 1,850 pounds of food in food drive challenge
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Saint James Food Pantry is getting a major boost this winter. The New Haven Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council teamed up with the Saint James Lutheran Church for their annual Corporate Food Drive Challenge. In total, they collected close to 1,850 pounds of food....
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission serves more Thanksgiving meals than ever before, despite inflation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission served 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to people in need Wednesday. “We like to say that hope begins with a meal. And so, our thought is that someone will get that warm meal and want to make a change in their life,” Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Laurie Brumbaugh said.
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
Girls High School Basketball: Huntington North escapes Homestead 58-55 in overtime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Huntington North moves to 3-1 after taking down Homestead 58-55 in overtime. Homestead falls to 5-2 on the year.
Union Street Market opens to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
Kids Who Care: Carroll Middle students lead food drive for local pantries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Several local churches are ramping up their efforts to collect food ahead of the winter season, and they’re getting some help. Carroll Middle School wrapped up its annual food drive competition this month. "I didn’t really realize how much food we had until I...
Warming trend continues midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
