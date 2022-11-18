ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is lit up for the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Thousands of families packed the streets to watch the displays and celebrate the holiday season during Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Senior Living Community celebrates two 100+-year-old birthdays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 207 years between them. That’s how many birthdays Vivian Purvis and Wilda Timmerman have combined to celebrate. As Vivian turns 103 and Wilda turns 104 in the month of November, Lutheran Life Villages is celebrating them together. "Who would ever think, at my age,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opens for 20th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opened for its 20th year on Saturday. Matt Sundheimer has skated there since it opened, and he’s passed the tradition down to his son Cameron Perry. "I’ve been skating here since 2003 when the place opened," Sundheimer said....
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Citilink to offer free rides on Saturdays during Days of Holly Shopping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Citilink will provide free rides on Saturdays during Days of Holly Shopping in December. Free Fare Saturdays will take place on December 3, 10, 17, and 24. Fares will be free for all services, including FlexLink, fixed route buses, MedLink, and Access services. Citilink General...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
wfft.com

Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Union Street Market opens to the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Warming trend continues midweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN

