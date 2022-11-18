'Justice was served': Waukesha city leaders adjust focus from trial to healing ahead of 1-year anniversary of parade attack

Read full article on original website
Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper reflects on Darrell Brooks trial
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "It's time for Darrell Brooks to stop running. It's time for him to stop lying. It's time for him to be held accountable for his actions." We're hearing from the woman who prosecuted Darrell Brooks, sending him to prison for life for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Milwaukee Police Department pledges to recruit more women in '30 x 30' pledge
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has signed the national pledge "30 x 30." The goal? To have 30% of police recruits be women by the year 2030. They want police departments to look more like the communities they serve, and that means more women. According to the...
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ organizations hold vigil for victims of Club Q shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Here in Milwaukee, more than 1,000 miles from Colorado Springs, where a gunman attacked an LGBTQ nightclub, emotions are just as raw. The Colorado Springs attack is taking Milwaukee's LGBTQ community right back to what they were feeling when transgender women were murdered here this summer.
Two arrested in Milwaukee after guns and ammo bust
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department served four search warrants on Tuesday, Nov. 21 around 8:00 a.m. in the following areas: 22nd and Chambers, Cherry and 8th, 72nd and Silver Spring as well as 55th and Meinecke. Police say they found three handguns, two rifles, over 1000 rounds...
CBS 58 Exclusive: Jackson Sparks' 'Angelversary': Family reflects one year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday was the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Parade attack. But today actually marks one year since eight-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away. Earlier tonight, the Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sat down with Jessob Reisbeck -- to talk about their little boy...
People displaced by suspected arson fire near 38th and Lisbon speak out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a suspect likely started a fire in an apartment building at 38th and Lisbon early Tuesday morning. The incident is being investigated as arson, but no one is currently in custody. People displaced by the fire just before Thanksgiving are now figuring out what...
Milwaukee Co. Executive David Crowley pardons Tosa turkeys
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Tuesday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley pardoned the "Tosa turkeys." People in Wauwatosa have long dealt with fearless and sometimes aggressive turkeys roaming the neighborhoods. On Twitter, Crowley said these large birds are now "mostly welcome" members of the community -- except when blocking...
'We want men to be outraged': Local leaders, group call on men to help combat human trafficking
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With human trafficking on the rise throughout the U.S. and the world, Milwaukee leaders and human trafficking educators are encouraging men to come forward and sign the Human Trafficking Educators Working with Men and Boys to Stand Against Demand (HEMAD) pledge to stand up against and put an end to human trafficking.
MFD graduates 37 new firefighters ready to serve amid challenging environment
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night the Milwaukee Fire Department welcomed 37 new recruits into the ranks at a graduation ceremony attended by hundreds of family and friends. The graduates range in age from 20-48. Some of them are the first in their families to serve in the fire department,...
Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
'Our lives have been forever changed': Waukesha commemorates parade tragedy, 1 year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Nov. 21, hundreds of people in Waukesha continued the healing process on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 Christmas parade attack. A moment of silence and remembrance ceremony was held at Cutler Park. The ceremony started at precisely 4:39 in the evening, the exact time the Waukesha community was changed forever one year ago.
MPD investigating Tuesday morning homicide on N. 46th and W. Locust St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A homicide that reportedly took place early Tuesday, Nov. 22 is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. According to MPD, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a fatal gunshot injury at around 9:00 a.m. on N. 46th and W. Locust St. Officials do not yet know what circumstances...
Woman finds hope after missing dog found in Walworth County
DARIEN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A lost dog is back on a warm couch tonight, several days after being thrown from a crash in Walworth County. Her story is giving her "new" owner a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Little the beagle has had such a following in...
Milwaukee Police Association delivers Thanksgiving dinners to Riverwest Elementary School students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There were smiling faces in the classroom Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Milwaukee's Riverwest Elementary School. Thanks to a donation from the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA), these kids will have a full Thanksgiving dinner with their families. Officers from the MPA dropped off about 20 full dinners...
City of Milwaukee breaks homicide record for 3rd straight year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee set a record in 2022, and it's a record no city ever wants. According to MPD crime stats, there have been 194 homicides in the city so far this year, meaning 2022 will have the most homicides in one year in the city's history. The...
Police identify Timothy Olson as Person of Interest in death of Raina Reighns
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends of Raina Reighns identify her as the latest victim who fell unconscious while in the presence of Timothy Olson, and ultimately died. Reighns' friend Daniel Walsh said they met over a year ago and became fast friends. They shared a love for karaoke. "She was...
Milwaukee apartment fire investigated as arson, 9 families displaced
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say the fire that occurred near 38th and Lisbon Tuesday, Nov. 22 is now being investigated as arson. Police say a suspect intentionally started a unit in an apartment building on fire. No injuries were reported; however, nine families are displaced as a result...
Milwaukee police investigate four separate shootings within the span of about 4 hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating four shootings that happened between 8:24 p.m. Sunday night and 12:48 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a double shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 8:24 p.m. near Hampton and 32nd. Police state the shooting was the result of an argument between...
Racine police caution women to avoid man suspected of victimizing women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A third woman that Racine Police are aware of has ended up unconscious while in the presence of a man who has met women on dating apps before allegedly victimizing them, resulting in a loss of money. Fifty-two-year-old Timothy L. Olsen is the suspect whom...
Waukesha faith community comes together for strength in tragic parade anniversary
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One year later, the faith community's coming together for strength. The pastor at St. Joseph's church said a year ago, a number of his parishioners were hospitalized -- their futures back then, uncertain. Even those who couldn't walk 365 days ago are now back on...
