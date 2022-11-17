Read full article on original website
Wesley Edward Sprinkle
Wesley Edward Sprinkle, 83, of Statesville, N.C., died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House. He was born in Iredell County, N.C., on December 18, 1938, to the late Roe R. Sprinkle and Elma Inez Jolly Sprinkle. Wesley was a graduate of Central School. On September 9, 1959,...
Sadie Belle Smith
On June 29, 1940, Sadie Belle Minor Smith, affectionately known as Sate to her friends and family, was born to the late Bishop Clarence Minor and Mother Rachel Jones Minor in Statesville, N.C. She grew up in a loving, Christian home. She was the second eldest of seven children. After...
Statesville Woman’s Club supports Bella’s Backpacks
The Statesville Woman’s Club filled backpacks for Bella’s Backpacks for its October service project. The backpacks include comfort items for children served by the Dove House Children’s Advocacy House. Club members, guests and individuals from the community donated such items as small blankets, journals, coloring books, colored...
Still Rolling! Statesville woman celebrates 99th birthday with bowling buddies
Doris Willard turned 99 years old on Friday. She celebrated a day early by bowling three games — and eating “just a little” birthday cake — with three dozen close friends at Play Mor Lanes in Statesville. Willard, who bowls twice a week and competes in...
‘Tis the Season for shopping and holiday fun in Downtown Statesville
The holiday season will officially kick off in Downtown Statesville with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday followed by the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 1. Here’s a list of upcoming holiday events in Downtown Statesville:. Black Friday (November 25) & Small Business Saturday (November 26) Take part...
Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3
The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
City of Statesville offices to close November 25-26 for Thanksgiving holiday
City of Statesville offices will be closed November 24-25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage collection on those days. ♦ Residential routes: Monday’s route will run on a regular schedule. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday.
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SANITATION OPERATOR II ($2,000 HIRING BONUS) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $37,967.00-$59,378.00. CLOSING DATE: 11/26/2022. STREET MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN II ($2,000 SIGNING BONUS) Location: STREETS DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80.
Iredell Health System’s Skilled Nursing Facility receives High Performing rating from U.S. News & World Report
Since Iredell Memorial became the first North Carolina hospital to receive a Certificate of Need for transitional care just over a decade ago, its Skilled Nursing Facility has fulfilled the need of bringing together acute hospital care with community skilled nursing, and is being recognized for its outstanding level of patient care.
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. TELECOMMUNICATOR II PART TIME.
Sheriff: Report of threat of violence at North Iredell unsubstantiated following ICSO investigation
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was unable to corroborate a report of a threat of violence at North Iredell High School on Thursday. ICSO personnel investigated the report but could not find evidence that a student made a threat, Sheriff Darren Campbell said on Friday. Also on Thursday, three...
