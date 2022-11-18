ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers woman brings “Hot Girl Walks” to SWFL

By Meagan Miller
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman is bringing a fitness and lifestyle trend that started on TikTok to the streets of Southwest Florida.

All women are welcome! The idea of a Hot Girl Walk is simply to get out and go for a walk to promote your mental and physical health. You could do it alone or with your friends, but the idea Emily Proce had was to make this a way that local women could meet up, connect and get some exercise as a group.

Proce said it’s all about feeling good about yourself and getting motivated to get outside. They also support local businesses by visiting one together after each walk.

This Saturday, November 19, is the first Hot Girl Walk in Fort Myers since Hurricane Ian. The group will be meeting at Centennial Park downtown around 8:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9:00 a.m.

“Prior to the walk, our new partner Buff City Soap — Fort Myers will be handing out some goodies! We are partnering with one of our faves again, Bahia Bowls Downtown, and you’ll be receiving 10% off your order after the walk,” said Proce.

She asks that you sign up ahead of time if you want to come, and you can do it here.

