US officials are concerned that Vladimir Putin may use chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine if his losses on the frontline continue to pile up. As a last resort move before launching a full nuclear confrontation, the Russian president could deploy chemicals that are easily concealed which would make it harder for Western countries to trace the attack back to Moscow.Though the threat of such an attack does not appear imminent, the anonymous sources from the US defence department told Politico that there is now a push for allies to better prepare themselves for such an event. Elsewhere,...

37 MINUTES AGO