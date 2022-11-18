Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Putin could use chemical weapons in fight against Kyiv, US fears
US officials are concerned that Vladimir Putin may use chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine if his losses on the frontline continue to pile up. As a last resort move before launching a full nuclear confrontation, the Russian president could deploy chemicals that are easily concealed which would make it harder for Western countries to trace the attack back to Moscow.Though the threat of such an attack does not appear imminent, the anonymous sources from the US defence department told Politico that there is now a push for allies to better prepare themselves for such an event. Elsewhere,...
Thanksgiving in America | Napolitano
“Government requires make-believe. Make believe that the king is divine, make believe that he can do no wrong or make believe that the voice of the people is the voice of God. Make believe that the people have a voice or make believe that the representatives of the people are the people. Make believe that governors are the servants of the people. Make believe that all men are created equal or make believe that they are not.”— Edmund S. Morgan, 1916-2013 ...
