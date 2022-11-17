Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
We Take a Closer Look at the Haida NanoPro Filters for the Fujifilm X100 series
Haida has released two filters specially made for the Fujifilm X100 series. There is also a dedicated lens hood available. Do you own a Fujifilm X100 camera? Perhaps these filters are interesting for you. The Fujifilm X100 series have become some sort of a legend. This digital rangefinder camera –...
Fstoppers
Camera Companies Are Really Bad at Promoting Why Their Cameras Are Better Than Phones
There’s a lot of press about how phones are hanging right in there with “real” cameras. And while sometimes this is true, for the most part, a Canon EOS R5 is still going to be much more capable than a cell phone. It’s just a shame that major camera brands’ marketing departments haven’t figured out how to show that.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Venus Optics Argus 18mm f/0.95 MFT APO Lens
Venus Optics has established themselves as a maker of unique lenses that often push the boundaries of design, and the new Argus 18mm f/0.95 MFT APO continues that trends by offering Micro Four Thirds photographers a versatile focal length paired with an extremely wide maximum aperture. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
A Look at the Clever Automation of Film Cameras
We take a lot for granted in the digital era, particularly the automation of a lot of functions. In the early days of film, everything was fully manual, and even one parameter set incorrectly could ruin an entire roll. Later in the 20th century, a standard called DX (Digital indeX) was introduced, and it automated a lot of settings, reducing errors and making photography more accessible to amateurs and casual users. How did it work? This neat video takes you behind the scenes of the surprisingly sophisticated system.
Fstoppers
Which of These Two Methods of Street Photography Is Best?
Depending on your perspective, street photography is either one of the easiest or most difficult types of photography one might pursue. The barrier to entry is low, with a small camera and fixed lens being all you need to get started shooting. Just step outside your door and capture what is happening on the street in your town ,and you are a street photographer. The problem is, although it is simple to get started in street photography, it is not easy to create compelling imagery.
Fstoppers
Can a $69 Lens Produce Professional Photos?
50mm lenses can cost anywhere from under $100 to well over $2,000, with options at just about every level in between. At the very lowest end of the spectrum sits the TTArtisan 50mm f/2, which retails for just $69. Can it produce worthwhile images at such a low price? This great video review takes a look to answer that question.
Fstoppers
How to Use Photoshop's Powerful New Masking Features
Lightroom and Photoshop have made some major steps forward in masking capabilities, and complicated masks that used to take a lot of intricate and time-intensive work can now be made in mere seconds with just a click. This great video tutorial will show you where to find Photoshop's new AI masking features and how to use them for quick and precise edits.
Fstoppers
How to Edit Portraits Using Lightroom's Powerful New Masking Features
It used to be that if you wanted to edit portraits, you would head to Photoshop. However, in recent years, Lightroom has gained more advanced capabilities, and now, with its powerful new masking features, it stands as a viable alternative for at least basic to moderate portrait edits. This helpful video tutorial will show you how to take advantage of those new features to edit your portrait shots in Lightroom.
Comments / 0