Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota
Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
What Is The Most Reliable Car In Minnesota For 2022?
The results are in, and there's a new 'Most Reliable Car' in Minnesota this year. Seeing as the price of automobiles has increased over 10 percent here in 2022 compared to 2021, when we plunk down our hard-earned money on a new vehicle, most of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes want to get the most bang for our buck, right?
Who You Should Tip During the Holidays (And How Much) in Minnesota
If I'm receiving a service from someone, I almost always tip. Servers, bartenders, my hairstylist, nail tech, barista, etc. You get the idea. But during the holidays, are there extra people you should be tipping? Should you tip the people you usually tip a little more?. Your Holiday Tipping Guide.
