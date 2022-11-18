Read full article on original website
Emily Blunt reveals what her daughters thought about dad John Krasinski’s The Office
In a recent interview, beloved Brit actress Emily Blunt revealed that she and her husband John Krasinski were recently brave enough to open themselves up to criticism from their two daughters: Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6. "They've seen Mary Poppins and Jungle Cruise," Emily said, "and they've seen some of...
And Just Like That ... Sarah Jessica Parker looks fashionable while filming season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker has never been one to follow the rules of fashion. On Nov. 2, the actress was spotted back on set of season two of HBOMax's Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That .,. serving up yet another effortlessly cool street-style look in New York City.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth
Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Cardi B net worth: How much is the Bodak Yellow singer worth?
American hip hop artist, rapper, TV and social media personality, Cardi B is a star around the world! Her huge popularity has earned her a huge success in the wallet front. Currently, the Bronx, New York, raised artist is one of the most successful artists in America, with a huge following on social media to match.
Olivia Culpo had 'no sense of identity' after Nick Jonas split
During the November 7 premiere episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo reflected on her 2015 breakup with ex Nick Jonas: "I thought we were going to get married." "That was a very formative experience for me," the 30-year-old shared in a confessional. "I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?"
Pregnant Blake Lively showcases her baby bump while honoring husband Ryan Reynolds at American Cinematheque Awards
Pregnant Blake Lively looked radiant on Thursday night when she delivered a touching tribute to her husband Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 36th American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles. Lively, 35, glowed in a plunging spaghetti strap gown next to her dapper husband, 46, who was being honored at the...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Owen Wilson looks unrecognizable as Bob Ross in first look at 'Paint'
Owen Wilson is giving off some serious Bob Ross vibes in the first look at Paint!. In a first-look photo from the forthcoming movie the Wedding Crashers star, 53, plays a Vermont painter named Carl Nargle, who seems to be sporting the same iconic hairstyle as the late PBS host of The Joy of Painting.
Kendall Jenner is celebrated by her famous family as she turns 27
Vogue supermodel and reality TV icon Kendall Jenner turned 27-years-old on Thursday. And her famous family was quick to take to social media to present the leggy catwalk wonder some very happy wishes. Her 66-year-old mother Kris Jenner was the first as shared a lengthy and gushy note along with...
Kris Jenner is 'Boss by day, Wonder Woman by night'
Kris Jenner is 66-years-old but she still impressively managed to pull off wearing a skimpy Wonder Woman outfit for Halloween on Monday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians producer was seen in the red-white-and-blue outfit as she posed in her Hidden Hills, California mansion. The star later hammed it up with her 38-yar-old daughter Khloé Kardashian.
Man Who Left Wife for ‘Free-Spirited’ Co-Worker Changes Mind, Wants to Return Home
There's nothing straightforward about navigating a marriage over the decades, and ensuring that both parties are equally investing in the growth of their relationship. A commitment as strong as a marriage takes an immense amount of willingness to be flexible and grow together. With that said, not everyone believes in this mentality, and may stray in their marriage, which can cause emotional wounds that cannot be overcome.
Jennifer Lopez shared sweet TikTok video with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is jumping in on the TikTok trends—and it's so sweet. Last night, the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer shared a video on the platform of herself cuddling with her husband, Ben Affleck. She set the clip to a trending sound, which says, in a cute baby...
Julia Fox just revealed she dated Kanye West to 'get him off Kim's case'
Julia Fox said she dated Kanye West to distract him from harassing Kim Kardashian. Earlier this year, the Uncut Gems actor had a brief yet highly publicized relationship with West from January to February. “There’s no labels, none of that,” Fox once said of her relationship with West, as per People.
Taylor Swift net worth: How much is the Midnights artist worth?
Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter who debuted in the music industry in the year 2006 and has a long list of popular and chart-topping songs to her credit. She sang her first song when she was 15 years old. This year she was the youngest singer to have won 4 Grammy Awards for that song. This young singer had made a different place in the hearts of people with her voice.
Jennifer Lawrence regrets NOT taking BFF Adele's advice about film Passengers
Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on her space misadventure. The Oscar winner recently revealed that Adele advised her against taking a in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, which starred Jennifer and Chris Pratt as a couple whose hibernation aboard a spacecraft is disrupted 90 years early. While the actress didn't listen at the time, she wishes she had taken her pal's advice.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal name and photo of new baby boy
A day after welcoming her second child, Heidi Montag is ready to introduce his name to the world. The Hills alum revealed on Nov. 18 that she and her husband Spencer Pratt have named their newborn son Ryker Pratt, who is brother to their 5-year-old son Gunner. In her Snapchat...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco displays her growing baby bump in sweet snaps with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco showed off her baby bump in sweet snaps shared to her Instagram Story on Monday. The first-time mom-to-be, 36, posed up with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, as she proudly displayed her growing bump. The Flight Attendant star is about halfway through her pregnancy, which she first announced early in October.
