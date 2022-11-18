ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth

Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
Cardi B net worth: How much is the Bodak Yellow singer worth?

American hip hop artist, rapper, TV and social media personality, Cardi B is a star around the world! Her huge popularity has earned her a huge success in the wallet front. Currently, the Bronx, New York, raised artist is one of the most successful artists in America, with a huge following on social media to match.
NEW YORK STATE
Olivia Culpo had 'no sense of identity' after Nick Jonas split

During the November 7 premiere episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo reflected on her 2015 breakup with ex Nick Jonas: "I thought we were going to get married." "That was a very formative experience for me," the 30-year-old shared in a confessional. "I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?"
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Kris Jenner is 'Boss by day, Wonder Woman by night'

Kris Jenner is 66-years-old but she still impressively managed to pull off wearing a skimpy Wonder Woman outfit for Halloween on Monday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians producer was seen in the red-white-and-blue outfit as she posed in her Hidden Hills, California mansion. The star later hammed it up with her 38-yar-old daughter Khloé Kardashian.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Man Who Left Wife for ‘Free-Spirited’ Co-Worker Changes Mind, Wants to Return Home

There's nothing straightforward about navigating a marriage over the decades, and ensuring that both parties are equally investing in the growth of their relationship. A commitment as strong as a marriage takes an immense amount of willingness to be flexible and grow together. With that said, not everyone believes in this mentality, and may stray in their marriage, which can cause emotional wounds that cannot be overcome.
Julia Fox just revealed she dated Kanye West to 'get him off Kim's case'

Julia Fox said she dated Kanye West to distract him from harassing Kim Kardashian. Earlier this year, the Uncut Gems actor had a brief yet highly publicized relationship with West from January to February. “There’s no labels, none of that,” Fox once said of her relationship with West, as per People.
Taylor Swift net worth: How much is the Midnights artist worth?

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter who debuted in the music industry in the year 2006 and has a long list of popular and chart-topping songs to her credit. She sang her first song when she was 15 years old. This year she was the youngest singer to have won 4 Grammy Awards for that song. This young singer had made a different place in the hearts of people with her voice.
Jennifer Lawrence regrets NOT taking BFF Adele's advice about film Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on her space misadventure. The Oscar winner recently revealed that Adele advised her against taking a in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, which starred Jennifer and Chris Pratt as a couple whose hibernation aboard a spacecraft is disrupted 90 years early. While the actress didn't listen at the time, she wishes she had taken her pal's advice.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal name and photo of new baby boy

A day after welcoming her second child, Heidi Montag is ready to introduce his name to the world. The Hills alum revealed on Nov. 18 that she and her husband Spencer Pratt have named their newborn son Ryker Pratt, who is brother to their 5-year-old son Gunner. In her Snapchat...
