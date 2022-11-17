Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. BNB has been on a steady downtrend since the beginning of the year. The altcoin was worth $514 on 1 January, but catastrophic market events like the collapse of Terra and the following crypto-winter have left it worth $272 at press time. A brief spike was witnessed on 8 November following the announcement of FTX’s potential acquisition by Binance, but the gains were reversed in the following days when Binance pulled out of the deal.

