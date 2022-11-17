Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is MATIC really worth it in the long-term?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past week has been very volatile for MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon. On 8 November, the token saw its 6-month high of $1.28, which was followed by a 37% decline the very next day thanks to the turmoil caused by FTX’s solvency concerns.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A new ATH on the cards for ETH?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since Wednesday, there have been concerns about the price movement of Ethereum (ETH), following reports that Genesis has suspended all payouts and reimbursements. Following the FTX catastrophe from last week, it might be the final domino to fall.
ambcrypto.com
Here’s what this hedge fund manager thinks of crypto despite the FTX wreck
Pershing Square Capital Management’s founder and CEO, Bill Ackman, stated that cryptocurrency has the potential to tremendously benefit society. However, this was as long as the sector managed to wipe out the bad actors in the market. Even after the collapse of FTX, the billionaire investor was still optimistic about cryptocurrencies. He said,
ambcrypto.com
Are Shiba Inu [SHIB] investors becoming cautiously optimistic? This trend reversal…
SHIB’s RSI and stochastic were oversold, pointing towards a trend reversal. However, SHIB’s EMA Ribbon stood in opposition of SHIB’s price hike. One of the most popular memecoins, Shiba Inu [SHIB], has kept its investors unhappy as its chart bled red. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered more than 5% negative daily gains. At the time of writing, the memecoin was trading at $0.000008641 with a market capitalization of over $4.7 billion.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin’s latest decline could have everything to do with these LTC holders
Litecoin sees signs of a slowdown after being in the list of top performers last week. A look at what investors should expect moving forward. Last week we saw Litecoin achieve an upside as most of the top coins failed remained struggled to bounce back. As a result, Litecoin was receiving a lot of attention, aided by a favorable mention by Michael Saylor during an interview. But can it sustain its upside now that the market is showing some signs of a slight recovery?
ambcrypto.com
Ripple pursues expansion plans amid ongoing SEC rift, but where does XRP stand
Ripple was moving ahead with Europe expansion plans despite the tussle with the SEC. Long-term holders of XRP recorded less profits than short-term investors with little to no sign of noteworthy recovery. It seems as though Ripple [XRP] was focused on moving ahead rather than remaining in a ceaseless legal...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Sharks, whales, their interest in ETH, and the events of the last 13 days
Since FTX’s collapse, there has been an increase in ETH accumulation. As most HODLers fail to see profit, short traders appear to be accumulating. As the price of leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] lingered above the $1,200 psychological support level, data from Santiment revealed that sharks and whales have ramped up their ETH holdings in the last 13 days.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano, the hot swap function, and its impact on the future of ADA
Cardano has continued its efforts to improve transactions via its network with ongoing upgrades. Despite some advancement, its development activity tanked as ADA faced consolidation, considering its current sentiment. According to Cardano’s [ADA] weekly development update on 18 November, there was an advancement in its hot swap feature. For context,...
ambcrypto.com
Will this Polkadot update help DOT endure the ongoing crypto blizzard
Polkadot’s new referendum could impact Polkadot staking. The number of stakers on DOT’s platform continues to decline. However, development activity grew tremendously. A new Polkadot referendum may impact DOT holders who wish to stake their Polkadot. Once the referendum passes, Polkadot nomination will entail higher nomination limits, implying that users with fewer DOT tokens could join nomination pools directly.
ambcrypto.com
Algorand’s current market standing could have investors eyeing ALGO because…
DApps witnessed a surge in unique users and TVL shows growth. With most eyes on the events that transpired around FTX in the last 13 days, a network slowly climbed its way up the social ladder. Amid the havoc that occurred thanks to SBF and the FTX exchange, Algorand managed to garner sufficient interest on the social front.
ambcrypto.com
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex announces layoffs after FTX’s collapse
Stephen Hess, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Solana NFT protocol Metaplex, has announced that it is laying off several individuals in the wake of FTX’s collapse. Hess added that Metaplex, the base layer of the Solana NFT ecosystem, is required to let go of its employees,...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the impact of the FTX debacle on South Korea and more
South Korea has begun a probe into cryptocurrency exchanges in the country in relation to offering native tokens, as per a local news report. The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) is the financial regulatory agency of South Korea. This regulatory body was investigating this matter in the wake of the bankruptcy filing of crypto exchange FTX.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin hits ‘this’ low, but what’s the unrevealed narrative around BTC
Bitcoin’s SOPR hit its lowest point more than two years after the last one. Short-term projections for the king coin showed bearish signs despite more long-term holders remaining in profit. Bitcoin [BTC], for the first time since March 2020, hit its lowest point per Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)...
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC can regain investors’ trust if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has fallen from $000.2425 to $0.0001765 since the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on 8 November. This revealed a drop of around 30% on the charts. LUNC has been experiencing difficulties in the crypto-market for many months since rebranding in the aftermath of the failure of the original LUNA cryptocurrency.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: What this ‘gray-haired’ exchange movement could mean for BTC
Bitcoin’s exchange inflows CDD value witnessed a surge. BTC exchange inflow stood lower than BTC’s exchange outflow. Bitcoin[BTC] exchange inflows Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) increased tremendously as several dormant addresses moved their coins. According to CryptoQuant analyst, Tomáš Hančar, the recent movement signaled the highest since BTC hit its lowest in 2021.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is BNB a worthy short-term bet?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. BNB has been on a steady downtrend since the beginning of the year. The altcoin was worth $514 on 1 January, but catastrophic market events like the collapse of Terra and the following crypto-winter have left it worth $272 at press time. A brief spike was witnessed on 8 November following the announcement of FTX’s potential acquisition by Binance, but the gains were reversed in the following days when Binance pulled out of the deal.
ambcrypto.com
The full story of how FTX’s weak internal controls contributed to its collapse
FTX had poor financial reporting processes in place. Poor corporate culture undermined quality of work relations. A compromised system exposed shareholders and users to elevated risks. Laxity in corporate internal controls may have exacerbated FTX’s collapse, according to new CEO John J. Ray III. He pointed out that in his...
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap: User and dev activity, lack of profitability, and everything in between
Uniswap’s development activity was the highest in October. Since FTX collapsed, the DEX has seen a surge in user activity. According to data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap [UNI] had the most development activity in the last month. In the last 30 days,...
ambcrypto.com
This on-chain sleuth and his deep dive into misconceptions around FTX state that…
It’s been two weeks since the Bahamas-based crypto exchange, FTX filed for bankruptcy. Along with the news of the bankruptcy came details about suspicious transactions. In the aftermath of FTX’s collapse, the crypto market was exposed to levels of fear and uncertainty that weren’t seen even during the Terra debacle. Furthermore, Crypto Twitter has been very active over the past two weeks. Thus, digging out details regarding the exchange and covering every development of its investigation.
ambcrypto.com
Forecasting MATIC’s fortunes for the upcoming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s decline below the $0.94-level manoeuvred the near-term trend in favor of sellers. The crypto’s social dominance and network growth took a plunge. The recent selling efforts...
Comments / 0