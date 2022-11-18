16-year-old shot along Avondale Avenue on Thursday evening

Toledo police responded Thursday night to a shooting on Avondale Avenue in which a 16-year-old was wounded.

The male victim, whose condition was not known, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center following the 6:35 p.m. call, police said. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Avondale.

Police said they found the teen inside a home on the street, which is part of a residential area south of Indiana Avenue and north of Belmont Avenue.