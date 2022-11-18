ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

16-year-old shot along Avondale Avenue on Thursday evening

By By David Jacobs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

Toledo police responded Thursday night to a shooting on Avondale Avenue in which a 16-year-old was wounded.

The male victim, whose condition was not known, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center following the 6:35 p.m. call, police said. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Avondale.

Police said they found the teen inside a home on the street, which is part of a residential area south of Indiana Avenue and north of Belmont Avenue.

The Blade

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

