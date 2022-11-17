Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
Backstage Update On Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return
A new report has shed more light on Kenny Omega returning to NJPW to face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom in January 2023. Kenny Omega – along with The Young Bucks – made his hotly anticipated return to AEW screens at Full Gear with The Elite challenging Death Triangle for the Trios Championship. Rey Fenix finally caved into Pac’s wishes and used the hammer to bludgeon Omega and pick up the win for the champions. A best-of-seven series has since been announced between the teams that could run into January for the title.
Ricky Starks Moves On To AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals
Ricky Stars has clinched a spot in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament finals. Before the pay-per-view started, All Elite Wrestling held their AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour pre-show, and during so, Ricky Starks landed a win over Brian Cage, his former Team Taz running mate, to lock himself up a spot in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.
AEW Star Teases Big Gimmick Change At Full Gear
One of AEW’s most unique characters has teased a potential change to his gimmick ahead of a Full Gear match. Danhausen is an interesting wrestler in AEW that is known for painting his face while talking about how he’s “very nice, very evil” among other things. Prior to signing with AEW, Danhause gained a lot of popularity in the wrestling indies along with social media, Youtube and other outlets.
Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special
Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
Saraya Talks About Having Freedom In AEW
Saraya is grateful to have freedom in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). After defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a singles contest at AEW Full Gear, Saraya addressed her comeback to the squared circle during the pay-per-view’s media scrum. Saraya discussed multiple topics, including how she felt about her win...
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (November 19)
The results are in for NJPW Strong Showdown. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held their NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19, 2022, with the matches being taped at Los Angeles’ The Vermont Hollywood on October 16, 2022. The show broadcasted on NJPW World. Here are the full results...
Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship Over Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear
Jade Cargill officially has the AEW TBS Championship back in her hands. At All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill retained her AEW TBS Championship, taking out Nyla Rose. After winning the bout, Cargill is still undefeated in the promotion with a 42-0 record. To close out...
AEW Seemingly Remove CM Punk From AEW Fight Forever Cover
PlayStation recently dropped a fresh trailer for All Elite Wrestling’s first video game, AEW Fight Forever. Included in the trailer are game review snippets coming from critics such as IGN and Famistu. During the video, AEW stars’ in-game characters are shown, features MJF, Orange Cassidy, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, as well as others. The trailer also uses real-life footage of AEW talent, such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and Hangman Page. Also, Moxley and Page would speak during the trailer, talking about the career modes and create-a-wrestler abilities in the game.
Tony Khan Announces AEW Full Gear Has Passed $1 Million Live Gate
Tony Khan has shared some incredible news that AEW has reached an incredible milestone in terms of ticket sales ahead of Full Gear. As the AEW Owner, President & General Manager, Tony Khan has proudly announced that AEW reached an incredible milestone going into the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view tonight in Newark, New Jersey.
Kenny Omega Will Face Will Ospreay At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
At New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will square off. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — Matt and Nick Jackson) made their All Elite Wrestling return at their Full Gear pay-per-view event after being away from the company for two months, taking on Death Triangle in an AEW Trios Championship after a huge pop from the crowd. However, it wouldn’t end well for The Elite, as Death Triangle retained their titles.
Ex-WWE Star Says They Turned Down “Incest Angle”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed the reasons why they turned down an “incest angle” during the Attitude Era. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
WWE Not Advertising Roman Reigns For 2023 Premium Live Event
Roman Reigns is not being featured in promotions for next year’s WWE Elimination Chamber. Recently, WWE released a poster for their 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, with the show airing live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre on February 18, 2023. The company is advertising several of...
Bryan Danielson Would “Love” To Just Work AEW’s YouTube Shows
If Bryan Danielson had his way, he wouldn’t be wrestling on AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson first started wrestling back in 1999 and has always fought in a high-intensity and taxing style. That style took many years off his career and a litany of injuries caused him to retire for two full years.
Spoiler On AEW Stars Possibly Returning At Full Gear
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is set to take place with some familiar faces possibly making their return to the company. It’s AEW Full Gear day as All Elite Wrestling presents their last pay-per-view of 2022 tonight, November 18th, from Newark, New Jersey. House of Black is a group...
MJF – “I’m The Best Wrestler In The F’N World”
“The greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing the world that he did not exist.”. At All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, MJF began his first reign as the AEW World Champion after taking out then-defending champion Jon Moxley. At first, Maxwell Jacob Friedman claimed that he wanted to win the right way, that he wasn’t going to use his Dynamite Diamond ring, and he didn’t. Instead, he used a pair of brass knuckles that William Regal surprisingly snuck him.
The Elite Lose World Trios Championship Match At Full Gear In AEW Return
The Elite are officially back in AEW. They created All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and they were also suspended from the same company for two and a half months. However, The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) made their official comeback to AEW at the promotions Full Gear pay-per-view. However, taking on Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M.), they would lose their title shot match for the AEW World Trios Championship.
MJF’s AEW World Championship Win Made History
On November 19, 2022, MJF became the new AEW World Champion after taking out Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, making history in the process. At 26-years-old, MJF is one of the youngest world champions in the entire history of professional wrestling, and is the youngest altogether in All Elite Wrestling record books.
Chris Jericho Holds On To His ROH World Championship At AEW Full Gear
And still! Chris Jericho remains your Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion!. Despite Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara being in the Jericho Appreciation Society together, and Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club, it was every man for himself at AEW Full Gear as the ROH World Championship was up for grabs between the four men.
