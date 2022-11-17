Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Jamie Noble Announces He Will Wrestle One More Match At WWE Live Event
Former WWE superstar Jamie Noble announced that he is stepping into the ring one more time in front of his hometown crowd. Jamie Noble has been associated with WWE for over 20 years. He was part of the WCW roster as a member of the Jung Dragons group, then when WWE bought WCW in 2001, he became a WWE superstar.
Ex-WWE Star Says They Turned Down “Incest Angle”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed the reasons why they turned down an “incest angle” during the Attitude Era. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
AEW Star Explains Change To Their Ring Name
An AEW star has explained what lay behind their decision to change their ring name after three years in the company. Jungle Boy was one of the original stars of AEW appearing on the company’s first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing in 2019, as part of the Casino Battle Royal won by Hangman Adam Page.
Former WWE Star Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they chowed down on real dog food as part of a storyline in the company. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
AEW Star Teases Big Gimmick Change At Full Gear
One of AEW’s most unique characters has teased a potential change to his gimmick ahead of a Full Gear match. Danhausen is an interesting wrestler in AEW that is known for painting his face while talking about how he’s “very nice, very evil” among other things. Prior to signing with AEW, Danhause gained a lot of popularity in the wrestling indies along with social media, Youtube and other outlets.
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
Huge Name Rumored To Return At WWE Survivor Series WarGames [SPOILER]
According to a new report, WWE Survivor Series WarGames could see the surprise return of one of the company’s top stars!. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch went head to head with Bianca Belair in an attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. Not only did Big Time Becks once against get bested by Belair, she also suffered a torn shoulder in the match, and the next night on Raw saw her come out to address the crowd wearing a sling. Lynch would suffer a beatdown by the members of Damage CTRL on Raw, writing her off television for the foreseeable future, and she hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.
Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special
Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts On Tyrus As NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Many people have had their say on Tyrus winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and now Jim Cornette has chimed in on the polarising champion. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
Huge WarGames Match Was Pitched For 2019 Survivor Series
A massive tri-branded WarGames match was considered for the 2019 Survivor Series when NXT joined Raw and SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy. With AEW Dynamite on the horizon in late 2019, WWE took a pre-emptive strike against Tony Khan’s company as they debuted NXT on the USA Network just weeks before Dynamite began on TNT kickstarting the ‘Wednesday Night Wars.’
Bryan Danielson Would “Love” To Just Work AEW’s YouTube Shows
If Bryan Danielson had his way, he wouldn’t be wrestling on AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson first started wrestling back in 1999 and has always fought in a high-intensity and taxing style. That style took many years off his career and a litany of injuries caused him to retire for two full years.
Andrade El Idolo Teases Potential AEW Exit On Social Media
A cryptic social media post indicates that Andrade El Idolo’s time with AEW may be at a close. In early October, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a physical altercation backstage at AEW Dynamite. While Guevara went on to pick up a victory in the main event of the show, Andrade was sent home and has not appeared on AEW programming since.
Road Dogg On Who Came Up With Most Of The Ideas For NXT Invading SmackDown
The 2019 edition of WWE Survivor Series was a Raw-Smackdown-NXT show and Road Dogg has provided some insight into who came up with some of the ideas at the time. It was November 1, 2019, when WWE’s NXT brand invaded Smackdown. That episode of Smackdown followed the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on October 31. However, most of the WWE roster competing at Crown Jewel was delayed coming back to the US, so the company changed its plans that night. This statement was issued earlier in the day, prior to Smackdown.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (November 19)
The results are in for NJPW Strong Showdown. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held their NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19, 2022, with the matches being taped at Los Angeles’ The Vermont Hollywood on October 16, 2022. The show broadcasted on NJPW World. Here are the full results...
Jim Cornette On Who Should Face Steve Austin If He Returns To The Ring
Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on who Stone Cold Steve Austin should face if he returns to the ring at WrestleMania 39. In the last few weeks, there have been reports about WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin potentially wrestling again at WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles. Recently, Austin has posted more videos of himself training and staying in great shape at the age of 57. It has also been reported that the current WWE regime led by Triple H wants Austin to wrestle again.
Triple H Sees Raw Star As “Reclamation Project”
A new report has provided some insight into how Triple H views one of the biggest stars on WWE Monday Night Raw, Finn Balor. Ever since Triple H took over as WWE’s Chief Content Officer in late July following the retirement of Vince McMahon, he has put his stamp on how Raw & Smackdown are booked. Several wrestlers that Triple H worked with closely during his decade-long period running NXT have been featured prominently on WWE’s main shows, including Finn Balor.
AEW Star Slams Jungle Boy For Staying Up All Night “With The Boss”
One AEW star has taken issue with Jungle Boy after a light-hearted exchange on social media seemed to take a serious turn. At Full Gear Jungle Boy Jack Perry finally seemed to put his issues with Luchasaurus to bed after he defeated his former tag team partner in a Steel Cage match. Following the show at the media scrum, Perry revealed that his gear was inspired by what Shawn Michaels wore for the first-ever Hell In A Cell match at Badd Blood 1997.
Saraya Talks About Having Freedom In AEW
Saraya is grateful to have freedom in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). After defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a singles contest at AEW Full Gear, Saraya addressed her comeback to the squared circle during the pay-per-view’s media scrum. Saraya discussed multiple topics, including how she felt about her win...
Bianca Belair Has Two Women In Mind As WrestleMania Opponents
Bianca Belair has a good idea of who she wants to face at WrestleMania if it was up to her. During her WWE career, Bianca Belair has wrestled at two WrestleManias as a challenger and left both of them as a champion. In 2021, Belair headlined WrestleMania 37 Night One as she challenged Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a match that made history as the first two black women to headline WrestleMania together. Belair won the Smackdown Women’s Title that night in what is arguably the biggest of her career to date.
