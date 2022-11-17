Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
MJF Calls Out “Hack” Mick Foley And “Gross Little Canadian” Chris Jericho
Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is taking shots at some wrestling legends as he prepares for the biggest match of his career. At AEW Full Gear this Saturday, November 19th, MJF will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. It will be MJF’s second real match in the last six months since his All Out “win” in September saw him not even take a bump as he won the Casino Ladder Match.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho On Potential WWE-AEW Crossover
Chris Jericho won’t be breaking any more walls or doors down anytime soon. Jericho has heard comments from many fans who still hold onto a big dream concept: an AEW/WWE cross-promotional event. These comments have grown louder since the Forbidden Door event co-promoted by AEW and NJPW. However, Jericho...
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Wants Pro Wrestling To Be Part Of The Olympics
Chris Jericho has made an interesting argument about why pro wrestling should an Olympic sport. While pro wrestling has its roots in amateur and freestyle grappling and in carnival strongman competitions, the modern understanding of wrestling as a ‘work’ has existed for a century. It was Raymond ‘Toots’...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Full Gear: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Gets Revenge Against Luchasaurus In Steel Cage Match
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has gotten revenge against his former friend, Luchasaurus. Months ago, Luchasaurus would backstab his friend “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and teamed up with Christian Cage, and AEW Full Gear opened up with a steel cage bout between the two that saw Jungle Boy get his revenge.
Oh, Brother — Nick Cannon, Soon To Be A Father Of 12, Has Not Completely Ruled Out The Possibility Of Having More Kids
Nick is currently expecting baby No. 12 with model Alyssa Scott.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg Recalls Drake Wuertz Being Attacked By A Bomb Dog Backstage
Road Dogg kept it real on a recent podcast. On the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg talked about a multitude of topics, and one of them happened to be about Drake Wuertz getting attacked by a bomb dog at NXT live event years ago.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Holds On To His ROH World Championship At AEW Full Gear
And still! Chris Jericho remains your Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion!. Despite Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara being in the Jericho Appreciation Society together, and Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club, it was every man for himself at AEW Full Gear as the ROH World Championship was up for grabs between the four men.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Details The Differences Between Saraya In AEW & Paige In WWE
Saraya has gone on record clarifying the difference between her WWE and AEW characters. Although her real name is Saraya Jade-Bevis, she became most famous under her WWE name, Paige. But since that name is copyrighted, she decided to wrestle under her real first name instead of the first wrestling name she ever used, which was Britani Knight.
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts On Tyrus As NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Many people have had their say on Tyrus winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and now Jim Cornette has chimed in on the polarising champion. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
‘The Waltons’ Star Michael Learned Truly Loved Her TV Husband Ralph Waite
Michael Learned and Ralph Waite played husband and wife on The Waltons. Turns out, they had a real romantic connection off the set too, although it never amounted to a relationship. While Ralph passed away in 2014, Michael is now opening up about their “deep and spiritual” love while working together in the ’70s series.
tjrwrestling.net
TJRWrestling AEW Full Gear 2022 Preview
It’s AEW Full Gear 2022 with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against MJF, The Elite make their return to in-ring action and several other huge matches on the show as well. John: Welcome to the TJRWrestling AEW Full Gear 2022 preview. It’s a pretty good card, but...
tjrwrestling.net
Crowd Fight During Tag Title Match At AEW Full Gear Captured By Fan (VIDEO)
AEW Full Gear provided a very stacked card with loads of power matches throughout, however, that wasn’t the only fighting going on during the pay-per-view. During the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, a fight broke out in the crowd, with video showing security escorting the perpetrators out of the arena.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Talks About Having Freedom In AEW
Saraya is grateful to have freedom in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). After defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a singles contest at AEW Full Gear, Saraya addressed her comeback to the squared circle during the pay-per-view’s media scrum. Saraya discussed multiple topics, including how she felt about her win...
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Announces AEW Full Gear Has Passed $1 Million Live Gate
Tony Khan has shared some incredible news that AEW has reached an incredible milestone in terms of ticket sales ahead of Full Gear. As the AEW Owner, President & General Manager, Tony Khan has proudly announced that AEW reached an incredible milestone going into the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view tonight in Newark, New Jersey.
Comments / 0