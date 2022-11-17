Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Didn’t See The Undisputed ERA As Main Event Talents
Vince McMahon did not see The Undisputed ERA as a top-tier act in WWE according to a company executive who worked with the group in NXT. In late 2019 NXT came to the fore in WWE as the developmental brand debuted on the USA Network just a few short weeks before AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT. As part of the push in WWE for the black and gold brand, NXT became a part of the then-annual battle for brand supremacy at that year’s Survivor Series.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Full Gear: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Gets Revenge Against Luchasaurus In Steel Cage Match
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has gotten revenge against his former friend, Luchasaurus. Months ago, Luchasaurus would backstab his friend “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and teamed up with Christian Cage, and AEW Full Gear opened up with a steel cage bout between the two that saw Jungle Boy get his revenge.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts On Tyrus As NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Many people have had their say on Tyrus winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and now Jim Cornette has chimed in on the polarising champion. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
tjrwrestling.net
Jamie Noble Announces He Will Wrestle One More Match At WWE Live Event
Former WWE superstar Jamie Noble announced that he is stepping into the ring one more time in front of his hometown crowd. Jamie Noble has been associated with WWE for over 20 years. He was part of the WCW roster as a member of the Jung Dragons group, then when WWE bought WCW in 2001, he became a WWE superstar.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Advertising Roman Reigns For 2023 Premium Live Event
Roman Reigns is not being featured in promotions for next year’s WWE Elimination Chamber. Recently, WWE released a poster for their 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, with the show airing live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre on February 18, 2023. The company is advertising several of...
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Announces AEW Full Gear Has Passed $1 Million Live Gate
Tony Khan has shared some incredible news that AEW has reached an incredible milestone in terms of ticket sales ahead of Full Gear. As the AEW Owner, President & General Manager, Tony Khan has proudly announced that AEW reached an incredible milestone going into the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view tonight in Newark, New Jersey.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg On Who Came Up With Most Of The Ideas For NXT Invading SmackDown
The 2019 edition of WWE Survivor Series was a Raw-Smackdown-NXT show and Road Dogg has provided some insight into who came up with some of the ideas at the time. It was November 1, 2019, when WWE’s NXT brand invaded Smackdown. That episode of Smackdown followed the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on October 31. However, most of the WWE roster competing at Crown Jewel was delayed coming back to the US, so the company changed its plans that night. This statement was issued earlier in the day, prior to Smackdown.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Says They Turned Down “Incest Angle”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed the reasons why they turned down an “incest angle” during the Attitude Era. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Holds On To His ROH World Championship At AEW Full Gear
And still! Chris Jericho remains your Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion!. Despite Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara being in the Jericho Appreciation Society together, and Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club, it was every man for himself at AEW Full Gear as the ROH World Championship was up for grabs between the four men.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Talks About Having Freedom In AEW
Saraya is grateful to have freedom in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). After defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a singles contest at AEW Full Gear, Saraya addressed her comeback to the squared circle during the pay-per-view’s media scrum. Saraya discussed multiple topics, including how she felt about her win...
tjrwrestling.net
Impact Wrestling Review – November 17, 2022
This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, just 24 hours out from Over Drive, was headlined by a unique gimmick match between Sami Callihan and Eric Young. Impact Wrestling 17/11/22 from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The opening video featured highlights from last week’s show where Mickie...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette On Who Should Face Steve Austin If He Returns To The Ring
Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on who Stone Cold Steve Austin should face if he returns to the ring at WrestleMania 39. In the last few weeks, there have been reports about WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin potentially wrestling again at WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles. Recently, Austin has posted more videos of himself training and staying in great shape at the age of 57. It has also been reported that the current WWE regime led by Triple H wants Austin to wrestle again.
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Name Rumored To Return At WWE Survivor Series WarGames [SPOILER]
According to a new report, WWE Survivor Series WarGames could see the surprise return of one of the company’s top stars!. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch went head to head with Bianca Belair in an attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. Not only did Big Time Becks once against get bested by Belair, she also suffered a torn shoulder in the match, and the next night on Raw saw her come out to address the crowd wearing a sling. Lynch would suffer a beatdown by the members of Damage CTRL on Raw, writing her off television for the foreseeable future, and she hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special
Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Explains Change To Their Ring Name
An AEW star has explained what lay behind their decision to change their ring name after three years in the company. Jungle Boy was one of the original stars of AEW appearing on the company’s first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing in 2019, as part of the Casino Battle Royal won by Hangman Adam Page.
tjrwrestling.net
Crowd Fight During Tag Title Match At AEW Full Gear Captured By Fan (VIDEO)
AEW Full Gear provided a very stacked card with loads of power matches throughout, however, that wasn’t the only fighting going on during the pay-per-view. During the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, a fight broke out in the crowd, with video showing security escorting the perpetrators out of the arena.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Slams Jungle Boy For Staying Up All Night “With The Boss”
One AEW star has taken issue with Jungle Boy after a light-hearted exchange on social media seemed to take a serious turn. At Full Gear Jungle Boy Jack Perry finally seemed to put his issues with Luchasaurus to bed after he defeated his former tag team partner in a Steel Cage match. Following the show at the media scrum, Perry revealed that his gear was inspired by what Shawn Michaels wore for the first-ever Hell In A Cell match at Badd Blood 1997.
