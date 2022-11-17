Read full article on original website
Scrubs Magazine
Travel Nurse Pay Nearing $200K a Year
Staffing shortages are driving up travel nurse pay all over the country. Healthcare staffing company Relias recently reported that turnover rates for nurses are rising, currently hovering at around 22% for 2022, and that it currently takes around three months to hire and train new nurses, leaving many facilities understaffed.
denver7.com
Large portions of US at risk of winter power blackouts
A large portion of the United States could see blackouts this winter, among other energy emergencies, according to the North American Reliability Council. U.S. energy authorities say extreme cold weather this winter could meet natural gas and coal supplies that are in short supply causing major issues for about a third of the country, Bloomberg reported.
Home heating costs are on the rise but government assistance is running short
WASHINGTON — As winter temperatures arrive across America, government officials are bracing for a surge of households unable to pay rising winter heating bills, and dwindling resources available to help cover the costs. For the average household, home heating costs are projected to rise 28% — on top of...
Board of Education rejects emergency timeline for school accountability reform in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to change how school performance is measured in Virginia was met with skepticism in a recent Board of Education meeting. Several members voiced concerns about speeding up the timeline for a plan that still lacks specifics.
Woman convicted of storming Pelosi’s office in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Riley...
Medical News Today
Is bipolar a disability? Eligibility and how to claim
Bipolar disorder causes significant shifts in mood, making work difficult. For this reason, the Americans with Disabilities Act always considers bipolar disorder a disability. However, the Social Security Administration sometimes does not. This prevents some people with bipolar disorder from accessing disability benefits. This article is about bipolar disorder (BD)...
wtwco.com
Newly available anti-obesity drugs are safe, effective but pricey
Our population health leader weighs in on anti-obesity drugs, mental health crisis, and provides a follow-up on maternity care in this monthly update. The prevalence of obesity is growing in the U.S., and we increasingly understand that it is often not simply a matter of “bad habits.” Rather obesity is a metabolic disease that has many serious adverse outcomes that may require intensive medical intervention to address. We also know that most of those with severe obesity cannot sustainably achieve their target weight through diet and exercise alone.
newsnationnow.com
Worker frustrations mount over lengthy visa wait times
(NewsNation) — Struggling to keep up with demand, a top U.S. State Department official addressed efforts Thursday to trim lengthy wait times to obtain U.S. visitor visas. According to a release from Deputy Assistant Secretary Julie Stufft, COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions curbed the State Department’s ability to see and process visa applicants.
