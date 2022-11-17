ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Travel Nurse Pay Nearing $200K a Year

Staffing shortages are driving up travel nurse pay all over the country. Healthcare staffing company Relias recently reported that turnover rates for nurses are rising, currently hovering at around 22% for 2022, and that it currently takes around three months to hire and train new nurses, leaving many facilities understaffed.
MONTANA STATE
denver7.com

Large portions of US at risk of winter power blackouts

A large portion of the United States could see blackouts this winter, among other energy emergencies, according to the North American Reliability Council. U.S. energy authorities say extreme cold weather this winter could meet natural gas and coal supplies that are in short supply causing major issues for about a third of the country, Bloomberg reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
Medical News Today

Is bipolar a disability? Eligibility and how to claim

Bipolar disorder causes significant shifts in mood, making work difficult. For this reason, the Americans with Disabilities Act always considers bipolar disorder a disability. However, the Social Security Administration sometimes does not. This prevents some people with bipolar disorder from accessing disability benefits. This article is about bipolar disorder (BD)...
wtwco.com

Newly available anti-obesity drugs are safe, effective but pricey

Our population health leader weighs in on anti-obesity drugs, mental health crisis, and provides a follow-up on maternity care in this monthly update. The prevalence of obesity is growing in the U.S., and we increasingly understand that it is often not simply a matter of “bad habits.” Rather obesity is a metabolic disease that has many serious adverse outcomes that may require intensive medical intervention to address. We also know that most of those with severe obesity cannot sustainably achieve their target weight through diet and exercise alone.
newsnationnow.com

Worker frustrations mount over lengthy visa wait times

(NewsNation) — Struggling to keep up with demand, a top U.S. State Department official addressed efforts Thursday to trim lengthy wait times to obtain U.S. visitor visas. According to a release from Deputy Assistant Secretary Julie Stufft, COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions curbed the State Department’s ability to see and process visa applicants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy