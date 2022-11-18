Read full article on original website
Army v. Navy football game comes to Davenport
The storied Army vs. Navy rivalry is coming to the Quad Cities for the first time. The Rock Island Arsenal will bring its flag football game to Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. It will mark the fourth year of fierce inter-force competition between Rock Island Arsenal Soldiers and Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. It will also be the first year the gridiron clash will be open to the public.
Augie alum in running for CNN Hero of the Year
An Augustana College alum is one of the Top 10 CNN Heroes, and each honoree will receive a $10,000 prize. Nelly Cheboi, Augustana class of 2016, is in this elite group of 10 whose journey began with nominations sent in by CNN’s audience and you can vote to help decide who will be named the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year. The winner will get an additional $100,000 for their cause.
After Spielberg, Peele, composer now back to QCSO
Years before composer Michael Abels impressed Oscar-winning filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Jordan Peele, he became close friends with Mark Russell Smith. That bond – between the 60-year-old African-American composer and the conductor/music director of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra – has remained strong for decades. It’s bringing Abels (who’s based in Los Angeles) back to Davenport on Dec. 3 to hear his new guitar concerto “Borders” under the baton of Smith.
Enjoy free concerts at Black Hawk College
In the next few weeks, you can enjoy a variety of musical performances by Black Hawk College students. Unless otherwise noted, the free performances are at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. BHC Jazz Ensemble Concert – Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Building 1, Room...
Are you hot to trot on Turkey Day?
The 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot is ready to fly Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. “We’ve got a real buzz with thousands of people ready to flock downtown for another great YMCA Turkey Trot,” Luis Leal, Turkey Trot Race Director for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said in a Wednesday release. “I’ve spoken to hundreds of people whose family traditions depend on getting together and coming downtown for a nice run or walk before the big Thanksgiving Day meal.”
2 parks are merry and bright for holidays
Two Davenport parks will be bright and cheerful for the holidays. The Fejervary Holiday Lights, a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center. New for this year, the light display is bigger and brighter with twice the lights. The light shows last about 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes.
That Dam Shopping Trip highlights downtown QC businesses
That Dam Shopping Trip — a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses — is back for 2022 and will be Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ten businesses, on both sides of the Mississippi River, will...
‘I’m just glad I’m here right now’: Scott County officials fight to keep fentanyl out of the community
Take a look at Todd Rothenberger and you would not know that he used to distribute drugs and use them today. He counsels former addicts at the non-profit One Eighty in Davenport. “I was addicted to opioids, so I used to get the fentanyl patches with the gel, cut it...
Sgt. Lind sends a message to the QC
East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind sent a message to Local 4 News that he asked us to pass on to the community as he continues to recover. To the people of the Quad Cities, surrounding communities and across many states. I, Sgt. Lind want to express my gratitude, my thanks and the heartfelt appreciation from myself, my wife and my entire family! Words cannot begin to explain the emotions I feel hearing of the immediate, steady and continued support for me and my family. I can’t begin to list the names of individuals, businesses, organizations, friends, public safety entities and medical staff that helped and provided comfort during my time of need. I wish I could meet every single one of you, shake your hand, give a hug or just say the words “Thank You” face to face. I want to say, the power of your prayers and kindness will forever give me strength in my recovery. May God bless each of you for everything!
Scott County Regional Authority announces over $1.6 million in new grants
The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) on Tuesday announced awards of over $1.6 million for the fall 2022 grant cycle. The Authority received a total of 81 requests for funding totaling $6,816,045, according to a Tuesday release. A total of $1,617,863 was awarded to 52 projects benefiting residents of Scott County. Among the larger ones are:
Pet of the Week | Bellamy
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Bellamy is a 4-year-old sweetheart and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Mercado on Fifth director to leave for new job
After nearly two years of leading the popular Mercado on Fifth in downtown Moline, Anamaria Rocha is leaving the nonprofit Hispanic organization for a new job. Rocha’s last official day is today, as she will take on a new role on Dec. 1 as business manager for Iman Consulting, which is led by LaDrina Wilson (who’s also CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber).
Moline Fire Dept. keeping wreath red again
The Moline Fire Department will again participate in the holiday fire safety campaign “Keep the. Wreath Red” to raise awareness of fire safety during the holiday season. All four Moline fire stations will be displaying a wreath on the front of their station beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, and ending on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This wreath is a challenge to Moline residents to keep the lights on the wreath red. Should a fire occur in Moline, a bulb in the wreath will be changed from red to white, according to a Wednesday fire department release.
MLK Center served a record 7,000 T-giving meals
Martin Luther King Center executive director Jerry Jones said Monday he was “completely amazed and humbled to share” that the community center cooked, served and delivered 7,000 free Thanksgiving meals over the weekend to the QC community. That doubled the MLK Center’s record high last year and far...
Dispute with gun ends with hospital eval, police allege
One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a domestic disturbance involving a gun Tuesday afternoon in East Moline. About 4:45 p.m., East Moline Police were at a scene near the intersection of the 2200 block of Kennedy Drive and 3rd Street B. Several squad cars were in the area.
Putnam’s Polar Express Pajama Party is back in full
The Putnam Museum and Science Center (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) is bringing its popular Polar Express Pajama Party back in full force Dec. 15-18, 2022. Families can enjoy the holiday classic, Polar Express 3D, on the Giant Screen in the comfort of their pajamas and take part in activities for all ages including face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-and-take sleigh bell station, and a lights-out adventure through the museum, according to as Putnam release.
Deck the downtowns as you eat, drink, shop and be merry this holiday season
You’re invited to eat, drink, shop and be merry this holiday season as you shop local for all your gift-giving treasures! Alisha Espey, Program Director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership, stopped by Local 4 to tell us all about the Deck the Downtowns initiative. For more information, click here.
Walmart staffer stole gift cards at work, police allege
An 18-year-old Davenport woman has been released on bond after police allege she stole several gift cards from Walmart while she worked there. Glenda Mae Christner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to Walmart, 5811 Elmore...
Car crashes into tree
A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
Man stole guns, credit cards from storage unit, police allege
A 43-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he stole thousands of dollars of items from a storage unit earlier this year. Michael Dugan faces felony charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, court records say. Davenport Police allege that, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17, 2022, they...
