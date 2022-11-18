Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Related
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
KHBS
Thanksgiving trots, fun runs and 5Ks happening this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Thanksgiving week underway, local non-profits and organizations are putting on fun runs and trots for turkey week. Sheep Dog in Rogers will be hosting their Turkey Trot for Heroes on Nov. 24. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at 1200 W Walnut Street. You can participate in the 5K both in person and virtually. You can sign up here.
KHBS
2022 Arkansas runoff elections: Where & when to vote in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are headed to runoffs. Early voting in runoff elections starts Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of...
KHBS
Community Thanksgiving meal to return in person in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The holidays aren't easy for everyone, but CARE Community Center in Rogers is working to make sure everyone can enjoy community and a good meal. John and Nicole Chervenyak are working hard to prepare food for hundreds for this Thanksgiving. The gathering is set for the...
KHBS
Rogers Fire Department gives Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
ROGERS, Ark. — Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to gather, but the holiday can include several fire and safety hazards. “Thanksgiving is the number one day in the United States for cooking fire incidents," Rogers fire chief Tom Jenkins said. "It is common here in Rogers that we will see a handful of fires related to cooking.”
KHBS
XNA says the next few days will be the busiest in three years
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport is expecting an uptick in travelers this holiday week. Today, tomorrow and Wednesday is expected to break travel records that have not been seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. XNA told 40/29 that numbers are getting close to pre-pandemic levels, so they say to get to the airport early.
KHBS
Arkansas' Asa Hutchinson looks back at his time as governor, talks 2024
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is nearing the end of his time in office. He takes a look back --- and then forward, discussing a possible presidential run in 2024.Watch the video above to see his interview on 40/29 On The Record.
KHBS
Drone video captures rare newborn humpback whale calf sighting in California
MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey Bay whale-watching company has documented the first-ever newborn humpback calf found off the Monterey coast in California. Monterey Bay Whale Watch Company was hosting a whale-watching tour on Nov. 4 when they noticed something unusual in the water. A drone flight by Evan Brodsky,...
KHBS
Bentonville Tigers to play in Arkansas 7A high school football semifinals
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Tigers football team has advanced to the Arkansas 7A semifinals. Bentonville will host Cabot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Conway will play at Bryant at the same time in the other semifinal game. The two winners will play at 6:30 p.m....
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' inauguration events to include prayer service, bourbon & cigars
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Republican Party of Arkansas announced some details surrounding the inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas. The events will start with a Freedom Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Sanders' husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, will host an...
KHBS
Biden sending federal aid as New York digs out from huge snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York, the White House announced Monday. The emergency declaration...
KHBS
Madison County leaders move forward with construction of new county jail
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Madison County Quorum Court decided Monday to move along with a new county jail. Voters in November approved of a tax to pay for the construction but did not approve of a separate tax to operate the county jail. “With the maintenance and operations, if...
KHBS
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making plans for her reelection campaign
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced plans for a reelection campaign in 2026. Sanders will take office as governor on Jan. 10, 2023. She won the general election held on Nov. 8, 2022. Sanders will transfer more than $2.5 million from her 2022 campaign to...
Comments / 1