ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pea Ridge, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Thanksgiving trots, fun runs and 5Ks happening this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Thanksgiving week underway, local non-profits and organizations are putting on fun runs and trots for turkey week. Sheep Dog in Rogers will be hosting their Turkey Trot for Heroes on Nov. 24. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at 1200 W Walnut Street. You can participate in the 5K both in person and virtually. You can sign up here.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Community Thanksgiving meal to return in person in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — The holidays aren't easy for everyone, but CARE Community Center in Rogers is working to make sure everyone can enjoy community and a good meal. John and Nicole Chervenyak are working hard to prepare food for hundreds for this Thanksgiving. The gathering is set for the...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Rogers Fire Department gives Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

ROGERS, Ark. — Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to gather, but the holiday can include several fire and safety hazards. “Thanksgiving is the number one day in the United States for cooking fire incidents," Rogers fire chief Tom Jenkins said. "It is common here in Rogers that we will see a handful of fires related to cooking.”
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

XNA says the next few days will be the busiest in three years

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport is expecting an uptick in travelers this holiday week. Today, tomorrow and Wednesday is expected to break travel records that have not been seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. XNA told 40/29 that numbers are getting close to pre-pandemic levels, so they say to get to the airport early.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Biden sending federal aid as New York digs out from huge snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York, the White House announced Monday. The emergency declaration...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy