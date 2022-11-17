Read full article on original website
The Soul of Philanthropy Chicago Accepting Local Philanthropist Nominations
The Soul of Philanthropy, an exhibition coming to the Chicago Cultural Center in early 2023, is accepting nominations for local philanthropists to be featured in the “Rooted in Chicago” component. Nominations are accepted online through Nov. 30. The Soul of Philanthropy, hosted by Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy...
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
Chance The Rapper & SocialWorks Announce The 4th Annual “A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM”
In preparation for SocialWorks Warmest Winter Initiative, Chance the Rapper and the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) hosted a tree lighting ceremony to kick off this holiday season and announce next month’s 4th Annual “A Night At The Museum.” Joined by Chevy Humphrey, President and CEO at MSI and Santa Larry, Chance lit the Museum’s historic Rotunda surrounded by more than 50 trees from around the world and a festive music performance from Kids of the Kingdom (K.O.K.) children’s choir.
Thanksgiving 2022: Project HOOD gives away 2K turkeys near New Beginnings Church
This giveaway is critical as inflation reaches record highs.
Gage Park volunteers give back for Thanksgiving giveaway
CHICAGO — On Saturday, about 2,000 families will get supplies needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal — including a turkey or a ham. Jim Hogan, from CVS/Aetna, is a part of the team of volunteers who have spent the last 12-plus years helping distribute food in a part of the city where affordable food is scarce. […]
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. founder Chez Smith makes list of Chicagoans of the Year
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. is partnering with local organizations to bring holiday goods to Chatham on 85th Street and Cottage Grove. On Sunday the groups will distribute 2,100 turkeys and grocery gift cards. Founder of Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Chez Smith was honored in Chicago Magazine for her charitable work.
Chicago makes 2,000 vacant lots available for private purchase — what to know
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that 2,000 vacant city lots are now for sale. The land can be bought through the ChiBlockBuilder. The initiative is to "put vacant land to productive use in a community-driven way," said Mayor Lightfoot. The land is for sale for specific uses, such...
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
Developer Plans To Purchase And Revitalize Several Closed Grocery Stores on the South and West Sides
The recently shuttered Whole Foods store in Englewood is a building of frustration for Asiaha Butler. “Just another blow for our community,” Butler said. “I hate the term food desert – this is food apartheid. This was done on purpose.”. A plan approved by the City Council’s Finance...
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
The Food Guy: Bawarchi Biryanis Features Unique Indian Dishes
Traditionally, Chicago’s Indian and Pakistani communities settled in West Rogers Park, along Devon Avenue. But successive generations have been moving to the suburbs, specifically Schaumburg and Naperville. NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky found himself near Woodfield Mall this week, eating a pair of dishes he’s particularly fond of....
CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
Department of Public Health suspends Seoul Taco’s license; restaurant plans to reopen
The Chicago Department of Public Health closed Seoul Taco, 1321 E. 57th St., on Nov. 14 for the restaurant's continued noncompliance in controlling its infestation with mice. A recent inspection found 140 droppings in the restaurant. Reached for comment, Manager Jamie Johnson said they were also instructed to fix the...
CTA Will Give New Hires $1,000 Signing Bonus In Hopes Of Filling ‘Severe Workforce Shortage’
CHICAGO — In its latest bid to fix service problems plaguing the agency, the CTA is spending $80 million to attract new bus and train workers — including a $1,000 signing bonus. The incentives for workers come as the CTA lumbers through intense scrutiny over train and bus...
$1M lottery ticket sold in suburbs • Experian to pay millions in settlement • Cook Co. property taxes spike
CHICAGO - A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lottery ticket was sold in Joliet, Chicago saw its first measurable snow fall this week, and Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach where more than 735,000 Illinois residents were affected. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
West Side organizations giving away free turkeys at CPD 15th District station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, many West Side residents were gifted with a frozen turkey for their holiday dinner.Each person who stood in line at the Austin (15th) District police station Friday afternoon was handed a free frozen turkey.The giveaway was a collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and several local organizations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving meal.Austin District Police Cmdr. Andre Parham said it was an absolute team and community effort."To work with all these fine people; and to have the opportunity to be a humble servant for the Austin community, for the kids, for the adults, for the seniors; and to work in collaboration with all of my community partners; and do it on the level as a commander … I am thankful for that, I am humble for that, and I am blessed for that every day," Parham said.One community leader said it was just one step in their plan to restore, re-invest, and renew energy in the community.
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.
