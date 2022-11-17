ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Defender

The Soul of Philanthropy Chicago Accepting Local Philanthropist Nominations

The Soul of Philanthropy, an exhibition coming to the Chicago Cultural Center in early 2023, is accepting nominations for local philanthropists to be featured in the “Rooted in Chicago” component. Nominations are accepted online through Nov. 30. The Soul of Philanthropy, hosted by Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chance The Rapper & SocialWorks Announce The 4th Annual “A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM”

In preparation for SocialWorks Warmest Winter Initiative, Chance the Rapper and the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) hosted a tree lighting ceremony to kick off this holiday season and announce next month’s 4th Annual “A Night At The Museum.” Joined by Chevy Humphrey, President and CEO at MSI and Santa Larry, Chance lit the Museum’s historic Rotunda surrounded by more than 50 trees from around the world and a festive music performance from Kids of the Kingdom (K.O.K.) children’s choir.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Gage Park volunteers give back for Thanksgiving giveaway

CHICAGO — On Saturday, about 2,000 families will get supplies needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal — including a turkey or a ham. Jim Hogan, from CVS/Aetna, is a part of the team of volunteers who have spent the last 12-plus years helping distribute food in a part of the city where affordable food is scarce. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Bawarchi Biryanis Features Unique Indian Dishes

Traditionally, Chicago’s Indian and Pakistani communities settled in West Rogers Park, along Devon Avenue. But successive generations have been moving to the suburbs, specifically Schaumburg and Naperville. NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky found himself near Woodfield Mall this week, eating a pair of dishes he’s particularly fond of....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Side organizations giving away free turkeys at CPD 15th District station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, many West Side residents were gifted with a frozen turkey for their holiday dinner.Each person who stood in line at the Austin (15th) District police station Friday afternoon was handed a free frozen turkey.The giveaway was a collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and several local organizations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving meal.Austin District Police Cmdr. Andre Parham said it was an absolute team and community effort."To work with all these fine people; and to have the opportunity to be a humble servant for the Austin community, for the kids, for the adults, for the seniors; and to work in collaboration with all of my community partners; and do it on the level as a commander … I am thankful for that, I am humble for that, and I am blessed for that every day," Parham said.One community leader said it was just one step in their plan to restore, re-invest, and renew energy in the community.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

