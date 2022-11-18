Read full article on original website
wchsnetwork.com
WVSP: Deputy involved in Putnam County shooting
BUFFALO, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police say a deputy was involved in a shooting in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon. According to troopers, the shooting occurred about 2 p.m. at a Camelot Village Mobile Home Park on Camelot Drive in Buffalo. According to WSAZ-TV, the shooting involved...
Fayette County police investigate shooting death
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — A man was shot and killed in Fayette County Monday night. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died after suffering a gunshot wound to his stomach. The shooting occurred in a mobile home at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park...
Man charged in Sissonville shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
1 hospitalized after Kanawha County school bus crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County school bus with children on board collided with an SUV early Monday morning in Charleston leaving one person injured. Authorities said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street near the state Capitol. It’s...
Cross Lanes townhome damaged in fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Kanawha County townhome sustained significant damage when a fire began in the attic of the home early Wednesday morning. The residence at 1 Brick Court had flames showing when fire crews arrived on the scene at just before 6:30 a.m. Part of the attack was with a ladder truck.
Charleston City Council approves contracts for new body armor, body cams for CPD
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City Council in Charleston approved two resolutions on Monday night to give the Charleston Police Department (CPD) various new equipment. The council passed a resolution to enter into a contract with Galls LLC for the purchase of body armor for the CPD. The contract is for $32,400 and will give nine new CPD officers body armor and replace 31 sets of armor for existing officers.
City of Charleston set for popular Holly Jolly Brawley event
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Christmas tree lovers in Charleston. The stage is set for Holly Jolly Brawley in downtown Friday and Saturday. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told 580-WCHS that 105 trees are being decorated this year, the most since...
Volunteers with Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner to serve in-person meals again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An annual Thanksgiving Day tradition in Charleston will be back to normal operations this year. Volunteers with the 56th annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Day Dinner plan to serve meals in-person again Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two years, a...
