CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City Council in Charleston approved two resolutions on Monday night to give the Charleston Police Department (CPD) various new equipment. The council passed a resolution to enter into a contract with Galls LLC for the purchase of body armor for the CPD. The contract is for $32,400 and will give nine new CPD officers body armor and replace 31 sets of armor for existing officers.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO