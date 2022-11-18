ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
theeastsiderla.com

Co-existing with Griffith Park’s P-22

The mountain lion attack that killed a small dog in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month shocked many residents. But it was not a sign of a growing threat to humans, and there are several steps to prevent such an encounter, say wildlife experts. “There’s no evidence out there that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Maria Brenes concedes Eastside school board race to Rocio Rivas

More than two weeks after the election, L.A. school board candidate Maria Brenes conceded defeat today in her tightly contested race for the District 2 seat being vacated by Mónica García. Brenes' opponent, Rocío Rivas, declared victory late last week as her lead expanded. The latest returns show...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy