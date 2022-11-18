Read full article on original website
Co-existing with Griffith Park’s P-22
The mountain lion attack that killed a small dog in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month shocked many residents. But it was not a sign of a growing threat to humans, and there are several steps to prevent such an encounter, say wildlife experts. “There’s no evidence out there that...
Maria Brenes concedes Eastside school board race to Rocio Rivas
More than two weeks after the election, L.A. school board candidate Maria Brenes conceded defeat today in her tightly contested race for the District 2 seat being vacated by Mónica García. Brenes' opponent, Rocío Rivas, declared victory late last week as her lead expanded. The latest returns show...
$25,000 off Mount Washington cottage; $60,000 cut on East LA one-bedroom; $125,00 chop on Highland Park Craftsman
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Mount Washington: $25,000 slice off a 2-bedroom cottage with deck. Now asking $825,000. We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help. For...
The son of farmworkers now leads schools in Glassell Park and Silver Lake
While attending Cal State L.A, Jose M. Rodriguez was a successful civil engineering student. But he wasn’t fulfilled. He had doubts engineering was the right career choice. After working as a teacher’s assistant in a grade school science lab, Rodriguez made a discovery. We can provide you with...
Teen arrested for allegedly stealing French bulldogs in Boyle Heights at gunpoint
Boyle Heights -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced today. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs -- named Rhino and Blue -- have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
