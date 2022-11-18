This Christmas Tradition Will Take Place in Bronxville and Pelham. The Picture House Regional Film Center (www.thepicturehouse.org) announced today that free screenings of It’s a Wonderful Life, an annual holiday tradition for the theater, will take place on Thursday, December 22 at Bronxville and Friday, December 23 at Pelham. Both screenings take place at 5:00 pm. What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with this beloved Christmas film? James Stewart stars as George Bailey, who finds himself in a desperate situation on Christmas Eve. His guardian angel, Clarence, must show George how important he has been to the people of the small town of Bedford Falls, in this timeless classic.

BRONXVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO