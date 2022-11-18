ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

New Rochelle Mayor Bramson Won’t Run for Reelection in 2023

He Will Have Served 18 Years as Mayor when term ends next year. On November 21, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson today that he will not be a candidate for. reelection in 2023. In a letter to the New Rochelle community, Bramson expressed a “deep sense of gratitude– for the partnership of colleaguesin government, for the energy, wisdom, and generosity.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
DEA Seizes 32,000 Fentanyl Pills at JFK Airport Hotel

A multi-month investigation of fentanyl trafficking into New York City resulted in the seizure of approximately 32,000 fentanyl pills in the vicinity of a hotel near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, and the arrest of two individuals. The pills carry an estimated street value of up to $1 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Watch the World Cup on the Big Screen at The Picture House

Celebrate the excitement of the World Cup 2022 by watching matches on the biggest screen possible, when the U.S. plays on November 21, 25, and 29. November 2022 – Bronxville and Pelham, NY –The Picture House Regional Film Center (www.thepicturehouse.org) announced that the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup matches will be shown at TPH’s locations in Bronxville and Pelham. The public is invited to experience the World Cup on the big screen!
BRONXVILLE, NY
The Picture House Announces Free Screenings of It’s A Wonderful Life

This Christmas Tradition Will Take Place in Bronxville and Pelham. The Picture House Regional Film Center (www.thepicturehouse.org) announced today that free screenings of It’s a Wonderful Life, an annual holiday tradition for the theater, will take place on Thursday, December 22 at Bronxville and Friday, December 23 at Pelham. Both screenings take place at 5:00 pm. What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with this beloved Christmas film? James Stewart stars as George Bailey, who finds himself in a desperate situation on Christmas Eve. His guardian angel, Clarence, must show George how important he has been to the people of the small town of Bedford Falls, in this timeless classic.
BRONXVILLE, NY

