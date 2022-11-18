ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy Center, IA

KCRG.com

Dysart 10-year-old named Kid Captain for Nebraska at Iowa game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 10-year-old boy from Dysart will be the Kid Captain this week for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick on Friday. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Dylan McGivern and his younger brother were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition that causes progressive muscle degeneration.
DYSART, IA
KCRG.com

West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses

MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday. In a Facebook post, district leaders said they are canceling all activities, including classes and practices, because of a high number of illnesses among students and staff. The schools are expected to remain closed until Friday. District...
MAYNARD, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session.
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident

One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage

Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

10-year-old killed in Onslow house fire

10-year-old killed in Onslow house fire
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 21st, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at approximately 6:28 pm. Investigators say 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal had put his...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County

Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and later died on Monday night. In a press release, police said they responded to the 200 block of Miriam Drive for a report of a person down. The man was taken to the hospital, where...
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

One Person In The Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Linn County

(Linn County, IA) -- One person is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Marion. The driver of a Lexus, Denise Nichols, was first in a line of vehicles traveling eastbound on the 1500 block of Country Home Road. They were following farm machinery when 56-year-old Trent Bendixen attempted to pass all the cars. He collided with Nichols as she also attempted to pull out and pass. Emergency responders arrived transported Nichols to a nearby hospital with no serious injuries. Bendixen was not injured and got a ticket for unsafe passing.
LINN COUNTY, IA

