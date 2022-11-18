Read full article on original website
2022 state participants Center Point-Urbana and Springville pick up opening night wins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Stormin’ Pointers won a tight contest with Marion, winning on the Wolves’ home floor 47-42. Center Point-Urbana was led in scoring by senior Taylor Reeves, who had a career-high 23. Over in Springville, the Orioles didn’t have much trouble with Ed-Co, winning...
Dysart 10-year-old named Kid Captain for Nebraska at Iowa game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 10-year-old boy from Dysart will be the Kid Captain this week for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick on Friday. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Dylan McGivern and his younger brother were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition that causes progressive muscle degeneration.
Students build ‘Hugelkultur,’ sustainable farming project in Linn County
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit is running an experiment in sustainable farming, one made possible thanks to a group of high schoolers. Tuesday, students with Iowa Big worked in a field in Marion to build a Hugelkultur. “That is a German raised bed,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director...
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday. In a Facebook post, district leaders said they are canceling all activities, including classes and practices, because of a high number of illnesses among students and staff. The schools are expected to remain closed until Friday. District...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 3 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage
10-year-old killed in Onslow house fire
Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 21st, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at approximately 6:28 pm. Investigators say 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal had put his...
Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County
Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and later died on Monday night. In a press release, police said they responded to the 200 block of Miriam Drive for a report of a person down. The man was taken to the hospital, where...
One Person In The Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Marion. The driver of a Lexus, Denise Nichols, was first in a line of vehicles traveling eastbound on the 1500 block of Country Home Road. They were following farm machinery when 56-year-old Trent Bendixen attempted to pass all the cars. He collided with Nichols as she also attempted to pull out and pass. Emergency responders arrived transported Nichols to a nearby hospital with no serious injuries. Bendixen was not injured and got a ticket for unsafe passing.
Waterloo man arrested, facing weapons violation charges, child endangerment
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was arrested and faces multiple charges including assault, harassment, child endangerment and multiple firearm-related charges after an incident on Saturday. Police said it happened in the 300 block of Vermont Street just before 9 p.m. Police said the victim had been in an...
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 4 kids in Mason City
MASON CITY, IOWA — An early Wednesday morning house fire that killed four children and injured two more people in Mason City originated in a electrical power strip on the main floor of the home. John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3, were killed in the fire. […]
