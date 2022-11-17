ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Grey’s Anatomy Fans React Wildly To Ellen Pompeo’s Official Exit Post, But Why All The Surprise?

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmEIS_0jF1SFDW00

Grey’s Anatomy is now on winter hiatus, after a tragic Season 19 fall finale saw Meredith Grey’s house go up in flames. It was a stark reminder that the long-running medical drama is entering a new era, as Ellen Pompeo prepares to exit the series . The actress took to Instagram to thank fans for supporting her and the show for so long, which threw Twitter into upheaval. Some fans apparently didn’t get the memo that her time with Grey’s was coming to an end, despite Pompeo’s previous announcement that she would only appear in a limited capacity, and her character’s arc has Meredith and her children moving to Boston .

Ellen Pompeo posted a statement to her Instagram page on November 17, and along with thanking the loyal fans who helped to make Grey’s Anatomy iconic, the actress assured us she would be back to visit. Check out Pompeo’s goodbye post:

When Grey’s Anatomy returns on Thursday, February 23, Meredith Grey will be bidding farewell to the hospital that developed her into a world-class surgeon and moving to Boston. Her daughter Zola was actually the catalyst for the move. The early episodes of the season showed Meredith figuring out that her daughter’s panic attacks were in part due to her previously unknown genius-level abilities. Zola fell in love with a gifted school in Boston, where Jackson Avery was also prepared to offer Meredith a job working there on Alzheimer’s research.

Despite this plot playing out over the past few weeks on Thursday nights (and the preview for the February 23 episode that shows Meredith on her last day at Grey Sloan Memorial), fans like this one on Twitter still seemed to be blindsided by Ellen Pompeo’s post:

See more

Apparently some fans must have been hoping for a reprieve, or perhaps for Meredith’s story to be continued in Boston like her time in Minnesota was last season. Ellen Pompeo’s making it official definitely broke some hearts:

See more

Ahead of Season 19, it was announced that Ellen Pompeo would only appear in eight episodes this season. The February 23 episode will be her seventh, and she’s also set to appear in the Season 19 finale. She later told CinemaBlend that she had no plans to return in a full-time capacity even past Season 19.

She’s also spoken multiple times in the past year about wanting Grey’s Anatomy to end , and this fan likely captured exactly what it’s going to look like when Ellen Pompeo finally wraps on the 19-season assignment:

See more

A group of five new interns was brought in to give the series a breath of fresh air in this new era, though some still wonder how Grey’s Anatomy can continue without its namesake character:

See more

It’s an emotional time for Grey’s Anatomy fans, to be sure, but Ellen Pompeo’s goodbye post shouldn’t come as a surprise. While we await the show’s return in February, the first 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy can be streamed with a Netflix subscription , while Season 19 is available with a Hulu subscription . See what else is coming our way in the new year with our 2023 TV schedule .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Ellen Pompeo sends message to 'Grey's Anatomy' fans ahead of departure

Ellen Pompeo addressed her departure from "Grey's Anatomy" in a social media post dedicated to the show's fans on Thursday. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" the actress, 53, wrote in an Instagram post.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Actress and Musician Tied to the Knot Last Month

Skyler Shaye is a wife. The Grey's Anatomy star said "I Do" to musician Christian Lopez at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara on Oct. 10. The ceremony was an intimate one, attended by just their close family and friends. The wedding comes as the show sent off longtime cast member, Ellen Pompeo. She exited as a full-time castmember after 19 seasons on the show. Pompeo will continue to narrate the show for the season. Her focus is now on her limited series on Hulu, which has yet to be titled.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ETOnline.com

Patrick Dempsey Has Funny Reaction to Ellen Pompeo Seemingly Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

McDreamy has some funny thoughts about Dr. Meredith Grey's exit from Grey's Anatomy! Patrick Dempsey joked about his former co-star, Ellen Pompeo's, apparent announcement that she is leaving the medical drama that shot them both to stardom after 19 seasons. "She's leaving the show. I don't know if you heard,...
Distractify

A Familiar Actor From Mayim Bialik's Past Plays Kat's Late Father on Fox's 'Call Me Kat'

Boasting sometimes wobbly notes of Fleabag humor, a sitcom about a woman running a quirky cat cafe is as fresh a concept as any. Starring Jeopardy! host and literal neuroscientist Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), Fox's Call Me Kat — which is based on the BBC U.K. series Miranda — follows the trials and tribulations of Kat, a single 39-year-old woman who ditches her boring, unfulfilling day job to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Ky.
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
them.us

“Make DJ Gay Again”: Country Singer Maren Morris Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure

While the Senate has been busy voting on same-sex marriage this week, there’s been another, perhaps less important marriage battle brewing in the entertainment world over comments made by former Full House star Candace Cameron Bure. But honestly, it’s cathartic for anyone who lived through the George W. Bush...
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future

Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
TODAY.com

Reba McEntire posts heartbreaking tribute to 'angel' dog following his death

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are mourning the loss of their fur baby. In a post shared on Nov. 18, McEntire said their dog Riddler died on Nov. 16. "If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday," she wrote. "Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best."
ETOnline.com

Heidi Montag Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her in Labor in Traffic

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Heidi's dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, Heidi, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
163K+
Followers
40K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy