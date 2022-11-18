Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
USFS rejects Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service rejected a proposal to expand the Holland Lake Lodge near Condon. We’re told Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele sent a letter to the permit holder, Holland Lake Lodge Incorporated, on Monday. A spokesperson says the letter states the Forest Service will not move forward with the proposed master development plan to expand the lodge.
NBCMontana
Holiday travel season brings airport parking problems
BOZEMAN, Mont. — With more travelers hitting airports this holiday season, parking could be a problem. We went to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to get a first-hand look and found cars backed up and a packed parking lot. Drivers say parking is a problem, one calling it a...
NBCMontana
Missoula health officials advise against wood burning while poor air quality lingers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula health officials are asking people to refrain from burning wood stoves and having recreational fires through Tuesday, due to bad air quality in the area. The lingering high-pressure ridge with inversions is trapping air pollution in the Missoula Valley and isn't expected to clear until...
NBCMontana
Bobcats win Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Bobcats won the annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle by donating 164 units, while the Montana Grizzlies donated 100 units. The Red Cross has partnered with the universities for over 20 years, bringing in life-saving blood for those who depend on it. The...
NBCMontana
Mountain snow, valley wintry mix begins tomorrow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region until 1PM Wednesday. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. With cold stagnant air sitting in valley locations, temperatures are struggling to warm out of the...
NBCMontana
Pedestrian hit and killed in Deer Lodge, suspect in custody
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian in Deer Lodge Tuesday evening. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles confirms a call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a pedestrian with a bicycle hit by a car. The accident took place at the intersection of...
NBCMontana
Montanans can expect crowds, long lines when traveling for Thanksgiving
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The week of Thanksgiving is here, and local airports are expecting the travel season to heat up compared with last year. We contacted both Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Missoula Montana Airport. Officials there are expecting record-breaking or close. Both airports are all-hands-on-deck for Thanksgiving week.
NBCMontana
Nine Mile Community Center holds annual Holiday Fair
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Nine Mile Community Center is hosting its annual Holiday Fair on Saturday. It is one of many spirited events in Nine Mile. The holiday fair started in the mid-80s for neighbors to share handmade items with friends each other. It has grown to celebrate rural Montana living and attracts shoppers from a wide area.
NBCMontana
Missoula food bank receives 308 donated turkeys from PaddleHeads
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center received a donation of 308 Hutterite turkeys from the Missoula PaddleHeads on Monday. The PaddleHeads partnered with Missoula Fresh Market to purchase the turkeys from a local distributer in the Bitterroot Valley. This is the fourth annual PaddleHeads Turkey...
NBCMontana
Missoula police respond to multiple-car pileup on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a multiple-car pileup at Reserve Street and Mullan Road on Monday. The call came into dispatch around 11:20 a.m. Reports say more than five cars were involved. Officials did not shut down Reserve Street, but traffic was backed up due to the...
NBCMontana
2 Montana nonprofits get biggest donations ever
Bozeman, Mont — Two Montana nonprofits got their biggest donations ever in an effort to curb homelessness. The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund makes annual awards to organizations working on the frontlines of homelessness and affordable housing. “We hope to use half of it towards building out a specific...
NBCMontana
More than $31 million allocated to develop affordable housing
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than $31 million in federal housing tax credits are allocated to develop affordable homes in five Montana communities. The Montana Board of Housing is distributing the funds to preserve or build 279 affordable homes. Areas where these developments will take place are Butte, Crow Agency,...
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police seek information on person involved in property theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department is looking for a person of interest involved in property theft around Sept. 17-18. Officials said several items of significant value were taken. Anyone with information on this person of interest should contact St. Ignatius police at 406-745-3881.
NBCMontana
Doing Better Business: BBB launches improved Scam Tracker
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Better Business Bureau is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to improve its Scam Tracker tool. A new Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker feature is making it easier for you to identify scams and report them, while arming law enforcement and investigators with more data on scammers to better protect consumers.
NBCMontana
MHSA approves realignments for 2023
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Monday, the Montana High School Association put changes into place at its regularly scheduled meeting. The changes include realignment of divisions in Class A sports. You can read more about it below. The following is a press release from the MHSA:. The Board reviewed reports...
NBCMontana
UM football pictures clean slate heading into postseason
Montana football finished the regular season with a 7-4 record, which was good enough to earn their way into the postseason. To have the opportunity to play on, host on their home field, as well as be under the nation's spotlight for the second time within recent weeks, their program is appreciative of the opportunity.
