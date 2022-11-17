Read full article on original website
Christmas in Coeur d’Alene: Here’s a list of holiday happenings to enjoy with your family this season
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene can be one of the most magical places to enjoy the Christmas season with your family. The resort and Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises have a whole lineup of holiday happenings going on well into the new year: Santa’s Family Getaway Nov. 30 – Jan. 1 Overnight stay package includes two adult tickets to Journey...
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
KXLY
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
KHQ Right Now
2 people dead in trailer fire in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Wash. - Two people were found dead in a trailer fire in Priest River on Nov. 20. The Priest River Police Department responded early Sunday morning to a fire call. When they arrived on scene the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The remains of two people were found in the trailer.
Last day to weigh in on new Trent/Sullivan Interchange is Friday, November 18
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — For drivers who commute to and from Spokane Valley, today’s the last day to weigh in on a new design for the Trent Ave./Sullivan Rd. interchange. Four different designs are on the table for how the roads would be rebuilt and how traffic will flow. The City of Spokane Valley says the project is just in...
KREM
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
Fish and Game Seeking Information on Three White-Tailed Deer Shot and Left to Waste South of Potlatch
POTLATCH, ID - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID. According to the IDFG, the first deer was found on September 18, 2022, and the second and third...
KHQ Right Now
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. - A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
What’s the best grocery store in Spokane?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Spokane? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
KXLY
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public information on the whereabouts of missing juvenile Julianna Woods. It is unknown where Woods was last seen, or what clothing Woods was last seen wearing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene cracks down on illegal short-term rentals | Boomtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur D'Alene is considering ways to deal with the rising number of short-term rentals, many of which are illegal. The city council approved a proposal to hire a company that monitors vacation rentals. The city wants to start cracking down on short-term rentals that aren't...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
q13fox.com
Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing
MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
