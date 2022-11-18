Read full article on original website
W. Kentucky 71, Tulane 65
W. KENTUCKY (5-1) Hamilton 2-8 0-0 4, Sharp 3-4 0-0 6, Akot 3-6 2-2 11, Frampton 5-8 5-8 19, McKnight 4-8 2-3 10, Diagne 5-9 1-1 13, Rawls 3-7 0-0 6, Lander 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-52 10-14 71.
Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56
ST. FRANCIS (NY) (2-3) Grisby 3-10 0-0 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 2-5 3-4 7, Moreno 2-9 4-4 8, Wilcox 6-14 1-2 18, Bethea 2-6 0-0 4, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 1-2 0-0 2, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-12 56.
Saint Louis 96, Paul Quinn 53
PAUL QUINN (0-2) Hart 2-6 1-2 6, Shaw 5-14 0-0 11, Redus 1-9 1-2 4, Tynes 2-9 0-0 5, Williams 4-11 0-0 9, Thompson 2-2 1-2 6, Davis 1-5 3-3 5, Bensalah 1-5 0-0 3, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Scaife 1-4 0-0 2, Mingo 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-67 6-9 53.
Minnesota 115, Indiana 101
MINNESOTA (115) McDaniels 8-11 0-0 18, Towns 8-11 6-7 23, Gobert 9-11 3-4 21, Edwards 7-14 2-2 19, Russell 7-10 0-0 15, Prince 2-5 0-0 4, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-5 1-2 7, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 1-6 0-0 2, Rivers 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 47-77 13-17 115.
Washington 62, Fresno St. 57
FRESNO ST. (1-4) Moore 7-13 1-2 15, Baker 3-10 0-0 8, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-9 1-1 6, Holland 2-8 2-2 8, Yap 4-11 0-2 9, Andre 4-5 0-0 8, Colimerio 1-2 1-1 3, Isitua 0-1 0-0 0, Brinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-8 57.
Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62
LOUISVILLE (0-6) Huntley-Hatfield 4-9 7-8 15, Traynor 4-8 1-1 10, Withers 2-7 1-3 6, Ellis 5-14 3-4 13, James 2-4 0-1 4, Lands 3-6 3-4 10, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 15-21 62.
New Orleans 129, San Antonio 110
NEW ORLEANS (129) Ingram 4-9 8-8 17, Williamson 14-18 4-8 32, Valanciunas 9-11 0-0 22, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, H.Jones 3-7 2-2 9, Marshall 1-4 3-4 5, Hayes 0-2 1-2 1, Hernangomez 1-2 1-2 3, Nance Jr. 3-4 0-1 6, Temple 1-2 0-0 3, Daniels 2-5 1-2 5, Graham 7-13 1-1 21. Totals 47-82 21-30 129.
No. 11 Indiana 87, UALR 68
UALR (2-4) Gardner 5-15 4-5 14, Gordon 5-7 1-2 11, John 1-3 2-2 4, Palermo 1-3 1-1 3, Smith 5-13 6-8 20, Jefferson 1-13 0-0 3, Walker 2-8 3-4 9, White 0-2 0-0 0, Speaker 1-1 0-1 2, Beljan 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 22-66 17-24 68.
Denver 131, Oklahoma City 126
DENVER (131) Gordon 10-16 6-9 30, Reed 0-7 0-0 0, Jokic 11-15 16-18 39, Brown 7-14 0-0 17, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 4-6 15, Cancar 7-18 3-4 20, White 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 3-5 2-2 8, Braun 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-88 33-41 131.
Queens (NC) 107, Lynchburg 72
LYNCHBURG (0-1) Makovec 3-3 0-2 6, Taylor 3-9 2-2 8, James 0-7 0-0 0, Parham 7-15 0-0 15, Sutton 4-9 2-2 12, Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Pittman 2-4 0-1 4, Savage 3-9 4-4 11, Easton 2-4 0-2 6, Hargrove 3-3 0-0 6, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Ilevbare 0-0 1-2 1, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, C.Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 9-15 72.
American 74, Georgetown 70
AMERICAN (3-2) O'Neil 7-17 0-0 16, Rogers 3-3 1-2 7, Knotek 5-9 3-3 14, Sprouse 4-8 4-4 15, Stephens 4-7 0-0 9, Ballisager Webb 4-7 1-2 9, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Donadio 2-4 0-0 4, Gleaton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 9-11 74.
Detroit 125, Utah 116
DETROIT (125) Bogdanovic 7-18 8-8 23, Livers 3-5 0-0 7, Bagley III 9-10 1-1 19, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Ivey 5-13 6-7 16, Knox II 6-8 3-4 21, Duren 2-4 0-0 4, Burks 4-10 6-6 18, Diallo 4-8 1-1 9, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 25-27 125.
Top 25 roundup: No. 14 Arizona wins Maui title over No. 10 Creighton
Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Arizona players who finished in double figures
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
Lady Eagles hold off Meigs in home win
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WV News) — A slim win, but a win nonetheless. The Eastern girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in their 2022-23 campaign with a 53-51 win at home against the Meigs Lady Marauders Tuesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference non-divisional matchup.
Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42
DAYTON (3-2) Camara 2-7 2-3 6, Holmes 3-6 3-5 9, Blakney 0-4 0-0 0, Elvis 7-17 1-1 16, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Amzil 3-8 0-0 9, Sharavjamts 0-5 0-0 0, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 6-9 42.
Friday's sports roundup: Lady Rebels open season with two wins
OAK HILL, Ohio (WV News) — The South Gallia girls basketball team opened its 2022-23 campaign in a big way with a pair of road wins. First, the Lady Rebels (2-0) scored a 62-19 victory over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings Monday evening.
